Prialto Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prialto , a leading provider of managed virtual assistant services, is proud to announce that it has achieved Systems and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance. This milestone follows Prialto’s previously successful SOC 2 Type 1 audit in January of 2025.SOC 2 is an auditing standard created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) related to information security, confidentiality, availability, and privacy. Obtaining SOC 2 Type 2 certification demonstrates rigorous safeguards protecting clients’ sensitive information and reinforces Prialto’s position as a trusted partner to our members across industries.“Over the past several years, the demand for remote support has accelerated dramatically, and organizations of all sizes are embracing new ways of working. At Prialto, we’ve spent more than 15 years building the systems, processes, and operational discipline required to deliver secure, reliable support at scale,” said Prialto CEO and Co-Founder Eric Taussig.“Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a natural extension of that commitment. It reflects the rigor we apply to protecting our clients’ data and continuously improving the infrastructure behind our managed service. We’re excited to keep investing in the people, processes, and technology that will allow us to support our customers’ growth for many years to come.”Prialto partnered with a professional third-party auditor, AssuranceLab, to audit systems for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. This process included an extensive examination of Prialto’s organization, standards, controls, business processes, and more.“In an industry where many providers operate without rigorous security oversight, achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance sets a new standard for virtual assistant services," explained Peg Pongpairoj, who leads Prialto's technology roadmap. "It gives our accounts confidence that the Prialto people supporting their business operate within a framework designed to protect their data, their systems, and their reputation.”This compliance reflects Prialto’s ongoing dedication to building an industry-leading virtual assistant service committed to protecting customer devices and data.About PrialtoPrialto provides virtual administrative assistants to executives, small businesses, and large enterprises. Their virtual executive assistant services are curated and managed from their headquarters in Portland, Oregon, with creative insights from their global staff in Asia, Africa, and Central America. Their global telecommuting enables talented people from anywhere in the world economy to do meaningful work with dynamic business professionals in amazing places like San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and London. For more information, please visit prialto.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @Prialto

