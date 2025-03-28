Prialto Announces Dedicated Full Time Virtual Assistant Service

Prialto is extending their service offering to meet the needs of new and evolving markets.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prialto , the leading provider of managed virtual assistant services, is thrilled to announce the rollout of its Full Time Dedicated Virtual Assistant service.For the past 16 years, Prialto has provided millions of hours of dedicated, fractional virtual assistant services to executives and business leaders around the world. This service has been offered in 55-hour a month packages called Prialto Units.Over the last year, Prialto has recognized an additional market need: a fully dedicated virtual assistant embedded directly in a business context and backed by Prialto’s fully managed model.“In the early days, when only small business early adopters would consider remote workers for their administrative needs, prospects struggled to think of more than a few hours of work that they could delegate. They appreciated getting started with just a fraction of an assistant’s time. That remains a valuable offering for lots of situations.” Said Eric Taussig, Prialto’s Co-Founder and CEO. “ But since the entire world gained an understanding of how to work remotely during COVID, prospects are often coming to intro calls having scoped more than enough work to delegate to an entire individual. Prialto’s backup support, ongoing management, and development make that individual more valued and effective than on a standalone basis.”“I’m incredibly proud with how our team so effectively collaborated across product development, training, management, sales and marketing to bring this together.” He added.Prialto’s Full Time Dedicated Virtual Assistants provide:- 40 hours a week of dedicated virtual assistant support with optional weekend and off-hour offerings- Prialto’s fully managed model- Ongoing process design and optimization- Access to Prialto’s best practices, internal training, and documentation built over 16+ years- Enterprise-grade security“Over the past year, we have reviewed our work and gathered feedback from our customers to refine our internal training and processes to deliver the Full Time Dedicated Virtual Assistant service,” said Howard Behr, Prialto’s Chief Operating Officer. “Through the identification of best practices and recognition of normal challenges with each service – fractional and full-time – the Prialto team has refined our approach, including how we hire and staff, in a way that improved all of our services.”Offering both a fractional and a full-time solution ensures Prialto can best meet their members’ diverse business needs.To learn more about Prialto’s service offerings visit: https://www.prialto.com/pricing About PrialtoPrialto provides virtual administrative assistants to executives, small businesses, and large enterprises. Their virtual executive assistant services are curated and managed from their headquarters in Portland, Oregon, with creative insights from their global staff in Asia, Africa, and Central America. Their global telecommuting enables talented people from anywhere in the world economy to do meaningful work with dynamic business professionals in amazing places like San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and London. For more information, please visit prialto.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @Prialto

