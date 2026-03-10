Darwin AI Joins NVIDIA Inception Program to Advance Governed AI for the Public Sector

Darwin AI Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darwin AI today announced its acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception Program , a global initiative supporting companies advancing artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.Darwin AI’s participation in the NVIDIA Inception Program reflects its focus on enabling government agencies to deploy AI in alignment with public-sector requirements, including records retention, audit-ability, data standards, and regulatory compliance.“Working with NVIDIA reinforces our commitment to helping government agencies put the right guardrails in place as they adopt AI,” said Noam Maital, CEO and co-founder of Darwin AI. “NVIDIA’s leadership in AI infrastructure and models, combined with our governance platform, enables agencies to deploy these capabilities securely, transparently, and in alignment with public-sector requirements.”Advancing Governed AI for the Public SectorThrough the NVIDIA Inception Program, Darwin AI gains access to technical resources, engineering support, and go-to-market collaboration. These resources will support continued development of AI observability, risk management, and governed agentic workflow capabilities. Darwin AI is currently building several Darwin LaunchPad workloads on AWS using NVIDIA T4 GPUs to accelerate model inference, document processing, and AI-driven operational workflows.Darwin AI delivers its platform through two core offerings:-Darwin Govern™ — AI oversight, policy enforcement, and security guardrails across enterprise environments-Darwin LaunchPad™ — Governed, mission-specific agentic workflows designed to modernize back-office operationsAbout Darwin AIDarwin AI is a leading AI governance and workflow platform built exclusively for state and local government. Its infrastructure enables agencies to deploy AI securely and in full compliance with records, data privacy, and regulatory requirements. Darwin Govern™ delivers enterprise AI visibility, compliance, and risk mitigation. Darwin LaunchPad™ powers governed, mission-specific AI workflows across government operations. A GovTech 100 company, Darwin AI is headquartered in the U.S. Learn more at darwingov.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.