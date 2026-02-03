Darwin AI Named to Government Technology’s 2026 GovTech 100

Darwin AI Recognized as a 2026 GovTech 100 Company

Darwin AI was named to the 2026 GovTech 100 as one of eight new companies, recognized for leading AI governance as governments scale AI securely.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darwin AI , the leading AI governance and cybersecurity platform built exclusively for the public sector, has been named to Government Technology magazine’s 2026 GovTech 100 , which recognizes the most innovative companies shaping the future of state and local government. Darwin AI was one of only eight companies newly added to the list this year, a distinction that reflects its leadership in AI governance as government agencies move rapidly from experimentation to enterprise adoption.The GovTech 100 recognition builds on Darwin AI’s growing momentum, following its selection as one of the TechCrunch and Greenfield Partners Disrupt 60, honoring the most disruptive AI startups in the world, and its inclusion in the Center for Public Sector AI’s AI 50."AI governance has become mission-critical and increasingly a legal requirement for government agencies," said Noam Maital, CEO and Co-Founder of Darwin AI. "AI adoption is moving faster than most agencies can govern it, and leaders need visibility into what tools are being used, what data is involved, and where the risks are. We are proud to be recognized for helping agencies put practical guardrails in place so they can use AI confidently, securely, and in a way the public can trust."Darwin’s Govern™ product works with government agencies nationwide to provide visibility into how AI is used across embedded, SaaS-based, and native systems, while enforcing governance controls aligned with policy, law, and public records laws. Building on this foundation, Darwin’s LaunchPad™ enables agencies to rapidly deploy governed, agentic AI to automate and modernize back-office workflows safely and at scale.Darwin’s inclusion in the 2026 GovTech 100 selection underscores the growing importance of AI governance platforms that enable agencies to deploy AI at enterprise scale without sacrificing security, compliance, or public trust.About Darwin AIDarwin AI enables government agencies to harness the power of AI without compromising security or compliance. Backed by Insight Partners and recognized as a top global innovator by TechCrunch (AI Disruptors 60) and the Center for Public Sector AI (AI 50), Darwin bridges the gap between strict governance and operational speed. Through Darwin Govern™ and Darwin LaunchPad™, the platform turns policy into practice, helping agencies mitigate risk, modernize service delivery, and unlock the full potential of AI responsibly. To learn more, visit www.darwingov.com

