Allison Dungo to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Dungo, founder of dungo digital and STEM advocate, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where they will share insights on mental health, identity, and turning personal passions into purpose-driven impact within the tech and gaming space.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.

This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.

In her episode, Dungo explores how overcoming mental health struggles and identity challenges inspired a mission-driven business focused on technology and community impact. She breaks down how mindset, personal growth, and embracing individuality can turn adversity into purpose.

Viewers will walk away with practical inspiration to break toxic cycles, pursue purpose without waiting for permission, and build legacy from within.

Al’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/al-dungo.

