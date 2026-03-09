Malcolm Keith to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malcolm Keith, entrepreneur, Certified Funnel Builder, and founder of Teen Mastermind, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on empowering the next generation of leaders through entrepreneurship, mentorship, and faith-driven purpose.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Keith explores how teens can rise into leadership now, rather than waiting for adulthood to pursue meaningful work. He breaks down how the right environment, mentorship, and faith-centered values can shape a young person’s confidence, calling, and generational legacy.Viewers will walk away inspired to invest in the next generation and recognize that leadership, purpose, and entrepreneurship can begin far earlier than most people think.“Put your kids in the environment you wish you had,” said Keith.Malcolm’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/malcolm-keith

