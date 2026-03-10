Atlanta Surgeon Debunks Common Breast Reduction Myths

Board-certified plastic surgeon Thomas Lintner, MD dispels common misconceptions about breast reduction surgery.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the most commonly performed plastic surgery procedures is breast reduction surgery, yet it is often misunderstood. According to Dr. Thomas Lintner, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Atlanta , misconceptions about safety, scarring, sensation, and recovery may discourage women from learning more about a procedure that can greatly improve their quality of life. By separating fact from fiction, patients can make more informed decisions about their health and well-being.One of the most persistent myths is that breast reduction is “only cosmetic.” While the procedure can enhance breast shape and proportion, it is frequently performed to relieve physical symptoms caused by overly large breasts. Dr. Lintner notes that chronic neck, shoulder, and back pain, bra strap grooving, skin irritation, and posture issues are common concerns among patients considering surgery. In many cases, breast reduction is performed to improve comfort and function rather than appearance alone.Concerns about visible scarring may also deter some individuals from exploring breast reduction. Like most surgical procedures, breast reduction does require incisions, and scars are an inevitable part of the healing process. However, modern surgical techniques are designed to place incisions in strategic locations, often around the areola and along the natural contours of the breast, to make scars as discreet as possible. Over time, scars typically fade and flatten, becoming less noticeable. Proper post-operative care, adherence to aftercare instructions, and healthy lifestyle habits can further support optimal scar healing. For many patients, the trade-off between scars and relief from chronic discomfort is well worth it.“Another common misconception is that breast reduction inevitably results in a complete loss of nipple or breast sensation,” Dr. Lintner explains. “While temporary changes in sensation are relatively common during healing, permanent loss is far less typical when the procedure is performed by a qualified, experienced surgeon.” Surgical planning prioritizes the preservation of blood supply and nerve pathways whenever possible. Dr. Lintner adds that patients should understand that individual anatomy, the amount of tissue removed, and the surgical technique used can influence outcomes, but total and permanent numbness is not the norm.Recovery is another area frequently clouded by misinformation. Some patients believe breast reduction surgery is extremely painful and involves a prolonged, debilitating recovery. Dr. Lintner says that in reality, most patients describe post-operative discomfort as manageable and similar to other breast procedures . Prescription or over-the-counter pain medications, along with supportive garments, can help control symptoms in the early stages of healing. Many individuals return to non-strenuous work within one to two weeks, although more vigorous activities should be limited for several weeks to allow proper healing. Swelling and residual soreness gradually subside over time, and most patients report that the long-term relief from physical strain outweighs the temporary recovery period.“Ultimately, breast reduction is a highly individualized procedure that can address both physical discomfort and aesthetic concerns,” Dr. Lintner notes. As with any surgery, safety depends on thorough consultation, appropriate candidacy, and care from a board-certified plastic surgeon. By understanding the realities of scarring, sensation changes, and recovery, prospective patients can approach the decision with realistic expectations rather than fear fueled by misinformation. Education remains one of the most important tools in helping individuals determine whether breast reduction is the right option for their needs.About Thomas Lintner, MDDr. Thomas Lintner is a board-certified plastic surgeon serving patients in Atlanta at Advanced Aesthetic Surgery. He earned his undergraduate degree with honors from Georgetown University before obtaining his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine, where he also completed extensive training in both general and plastic surgery. Dr. Lintner offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical treatments for the breast, body, and face, tailoring each plan to the individual goals of his patients. In addition to his clinical work, he has authored numerous articles and delivered professional presentations, with research published in respected national medical and surgical journals. He is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, The Aesthetic Society, and Georgia Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Lintner is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Lintner and his practice, please visit tomlintnermd.com, atlantamommymakeover.com, and facebook.com/tomlintnermd.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.tomlintnermd.com/news-room/atlanta-surgeon-debunks-common-breast-reduction-myths/ ###Advanced Aesthetic Surgery711 Canton Rd NESuite 400Marietta, GA 30060(770) 771-5151Rosemont Media

