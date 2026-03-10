Greensboro Plastic Surgeon Wins Multiple Readers’ Choice 2025 Awards

Dr. Mary Ann Contogiannis was voted number one in the categories of “Best Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery Center” and “Best Medical Spa” for 2025.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to undergoing the elective treatments and procedures that can help the Greensboro community elevate their quality of life, men and women have a plethora of providers to choose from. That said, not all aesthetic specialists are interchangeable and meticulously selecting a well-qualified, experienced plastic surgeon to achieve one’s goals is paramount. One option to help North Carolinians narrow down their choice of provider is to consult the annual compilation of Readers’ Choice Award winners — a yearly list highlighting the top consumer choices in categories including wellness, beauty, medicine, and more.Published in regional publication News & Record, Dr. Mary Ann Contogiannis — a board-certified Greensboro plastic surgeon and lead clinician at the Renaissance Center for Plastic Surgery & Wellness — was voted the top choice by patients in the categories of “Best Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery” and “Best Medical Spa,” underscoring the elevated quality of care patients have come to expect at her practice. In addition to this recognition, Dr. Contogiannis was also voted a top plastic surgeon in local publication Yes! Weekly.The Readers’ Choice Awards is an annual patient-voted selection of stand-out businesses, services, and healthcare providers in the Greensboro area. Compiled through several rounds of nominations, the resulting list of award recipients represents the best-quality service the community has to offer. By emerging as winners in the “Best Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery” and “Best Medical Spa” categories, Dr. Contogiannis and her team are thrilled to provide individuals with the confidence and trust they need to make well-informed decisions about their aesthetic providers.At the Renaissance Center for Plastic Surgery & Wellness, Dr. Contogiannis personalizes each treatment plan to the unique individual needs of each person, whether they’re seeking breast augmentation tummy tuck surgery, a full Mommy Makeover, or prefer the latest minimally invasive treatments. In her effort to provide the highest standard of care, all of her medical staff are certified, she offers a private surgical facility, and utilizes the most up-to-date technology. These patient-voted recognitions reinforce the practice’s standing as a leading provider of top-quality care for Greensboro patients’ aesthetic needs.About Mary Ann Contogiannis, MDDr. Mary Ann Contogiannis is a Greensboro-based board-certified plastic surgeon offering a range of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures for the face, breasts, and body. Following her graduation from Duke University, Dr. Contogiannis received her surgical training at Bowman School of Medicine, East Carolina University, and the University of Missouri. She completed an advanced fellowship in hand surgery at the University of Missouri, and earned accreditation from the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Additionally, she served as a previous President of the American Medical Association’s (AMA) Physician’s Health Foundation, as well as a Secretary-Treasurer and Vice President of the AMA’s Education and Research Foundation. Dr. Contogiannis’ many leadership appointments include her tenure as President of the North Carolina Society of Plastic Surgery, as well as her seats on the American Society of Plastic Surgery’s (ASPS) Board of Directors and the AMA’s Board of Trustees. Dr. Contogiannis was recognized among America’s Top Plastic Surgeons by the Consumers’ Research Council of America. She is also an active member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS). Dr. Contogiannis is available for interview upon request.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.plasticsurgerychoices.com/practice-news/greensboro-plastic-surgeon-wins-multiple-readers-choice-2025-awards/ ###Renaissance Center for Plastic Surgery & Wellness211 State St, #2152Greensboro, NC 27408(336) 333-9022Rosemont Media

