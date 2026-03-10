Logistics Plus Continues Support of U.S. Navy Under WEXMAC 2.0 Contract
As a prime contractor, Logistics Plus delivers critical global support services to U.S. government agencies.
Most recently, Logistics Plus successfully completed a complex mission in Japan in support of Commander Submarine Forces Pacific (COMSUBPAC), CTF-77/MCMGRU7, and Commander Mine Assembly Group. Services performed in support of the mission included:
• Interpreter Services – providing professional communication support in a demanding operational environment.
• Logistics and Transportation Services – delivering end-to-end coordination and execution of critical supply chain requirements.
• Contracted Vessel Operations – providing loading, transport, deployment, and recovery of inert mine training assets in direct support of future mine training and exercises.
The WEXMAC program is designed to ensure that logistics is never the limiting factor in the decision-making of U.S. military commanders and senior leaders. As a WEXMAC prime contractor, Logistics Plus supports mission-critical operations across the globe — in any clime and place.
The U.S. Navy's contracting office recognized the performance and dedication of WEXMAC contractors, noting that their contributions in heavily contested environments and on critical missions "transform federal procurement and project strength across the world." The recognition underscores Logistics Plus's sustained high confidence level of mission success under the program.
"We are honored to continue serving alongside the men and women of the U.S. military under the WEXMAC 2.0 contract," said Blaine Kurtz, Director of Military & Public Sector Programs at Logistics Plus. "Our team takes great pride in supporting these vital operations, and this renewed partnership reflects our long-term commitment to delivering excellence in the most demanding environments in the world."
For more information about Logistics Plus government and defense logistics services, visit logisticsplus.com/aerospace-aviation.
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st Century Logistics Company™. With annual global sales approaching $1 billion, Logistics Plus is a leading global provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, logistics, project management, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. The company is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately owned logistics companies, with a presence in over 50 countries worldwide. With its trademark Passion for Excellence™, Logistics Plus is consistently recognized as a great place to work and a top global logistics provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.
