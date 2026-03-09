Acceleronix IoT platform powers next-level IoT solutions at Embedded World 2026

Engineers can now rapidly build and deploy connected products with AI-enabled features, BLE support, OEM apps and a graphical no-code rule engine.” — Sammy Yahiaoui, Head of Growth, Acceleronix

NURNBERG, BAVARIA, GERMANY, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acceleronix , a global leader in IoT solutions and services, today launches its latest IoT platform updates at Embedded World 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany. The updates include Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) device support, a graphical no-code rule engine and AI development tools with full voice assistant recognition. Acceleronix’s mobile-first IoT platform simplifies embedded solution development and accelerates cloud-to-cloud integration so customers can accelerate time-to-market by simplifying IoT project delivery, the solution lifecycle and connectivity management.The company will be demonstrating the enhanced platform at this year’s Embedded World event. Attendees can experience the platform live on the instrument cluster of XYTE mobility ’s urban electric vehicle, called ONE. The demonstration reveals how Acceleronix’s ongoing platform improvements and real-world applications are having a practical impact for engineers, R&D teams, solution developers and, ultimately, device users.With approximately one-quarter of IoT devices using Bluetooth to connect according to IoT Analytics, BLE is being widely adopted for low-power, battery-powered devices such as smart home sensors and asset tracking devices. Acceleronix has therefore made BLE support part of this latest platform update. In addition, with around 70% of new applications set to be built using low or no-code technologies, according to analyst firm Gartner, these capabilities have been strengthened within the platform. Finally, Acceleronix has added to the platform’s AI and mobile app capabilities, recognizing the massive projected growth in utilization of both technologies.“With dozens of production customers and hundreds of thousands of subscribers, the Acceleronix platform has proven its reliability and scalability for real-world IoT projects,” commented Sammy Yahiaoui, Head of Growth, Acceleronix. “Engineers can now rapidly build and deploy connected products with AI-enabled features, BLE support, OEM apps and a graphical no-code rule engine. Don’t miss our activities at Embedded World where you can see how we are accelerating IoT projects from concept to reality.”Stephan Pflieger, Product Manager IoT/OTA, XYTE, added: “We are proud to be showcasing our vehicle’s IoT system designed for scalable operation. We chose to build it on the enhanced Acceleronix platform to reduce operational complexity. The integrated stack of hardware, connectivity, and OTA is designed for production realities. It enables continuous monitoring, diagnostics, and updates across the vehicle lifecycle, from end-of-line testing to day-to-day operation.”Meet Acceleronix at Embedded World 2026 to speak directly to our experts and see how we’re accelerating IoT from concept to scale.About AcceleronixAcceleronix is the end-to-end IoT partner trusted by global innovators to move faster with less complexity. From concept to global deployment, we handle design, connectivity, SIM/eSIM lifecycle, AI, cloud, and compliance so you launch faster, and scale smarter.For more information, visit www.acceleronix.io marketing@acceleronix.io

