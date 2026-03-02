Acceleronix launches next-generation platform updates and demonstrates real world benefits at MWC26

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acceleronix, the trusted all-in-one IoT partner, today announces major updates to its IoT platform at MWC Barcelona 2026 in Spain. The additions are designed to accelerate the deployment of connected solutions and drive smarter customer experiences. New features include mobile enablement with seamless integration for popular voice assistants, support for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices and new intelligent tools for IoT device developers.With these updates, the Acceleronix platform now offers a no-code rule engine, customizable mobile app skins and enhanced user management for frictionless login and security. These capabilities are set to help companies bring innovative product to market faster and Acceleronix will be demonstrating its updated platform at the show with SUNBOOSTER, sharing how its IoT solution powers real world smart energy management.“We’re trusted by dozens of product customers and hundreds of thousands of subscribers to help them scale up reliable enterprise IoT deployments,” said Sammy Yahiaoui, the Head of Growth, Acceleronix. “We’re proud to be working with companies like SUNBOOSTER to empower smarter, faster connected experiences. MWC is a great opportunity to demonstrate our work with SUNBOOSTER and show visitors how we are accelerating IoT projects in the real world.”SUNBOOSTER GmbH, is an Austrian-based specialist in photovoltaic (PV) balcony storage units and utilizes the Acceleronix platform to optimize the charging schedule of the battery to ensure that PV generation can be self-consumed by residents to the maximum extent possible. Acceleronix provided software components and services to enrich SUNBOOSTER’s POWERSTATION GRID+ hardware. The solution’s front-end is based on the AcceleronixCore IoT platform.At MWC26, Acceleronix will provide a demo of the SUNBOOSTER solution, highlighting Acceleronix’s continuous platform innovation with evidence of tangible customer success. With consumer adoption of smart devices now well underway, a recent survey in Europe has revealed that more than 75% of consumers own at least one smart connected device and mobile apps remain the primary interface for connected products. The Acceleronix platform is ideally supported to help developers create attractive solutions that accelerate IoT projects from concept to deployment.Stefan Ponsold, CEO of SUNBOOSTER GmbH, and Benedikt Dilena, COO, commented “We’re delighted to be demonstrating the Sunbooster POWERSTATION GRID+ hardware with Acceleronix at MWC26. The enhanced Acceleronix platform is enabling our customers to maximize their self-consumption of the energy they generate. It’s great to be able to deliver faster and more engaging connected experiences for customers.”Meet Acceleronix at MWC26 to speak directly to our experts and see how Acceleronix is helping IoT innovators accelerate from concept to mass scale.About AcceleronixAcceleronix is the end-to-end IoT partner trusted by global innovators to move faster with less complexity. From concept to global deployment, we handle design, connectivity, SIM/eSIM lifecycle, AI, cloud, and compliance so you launch faster, and scale smarter.For more information, visit www.acceleronix.io marketing@acceleronix.io

