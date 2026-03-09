Devnagri AI Launches Speech AI to Power Multilingual Voice Workflows for Enterprises

Speech AI

New capability expands Devnagri’s Sovereign Language Infrastructure with enterprise speech recognition and voice generation for multilingual digital systems.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devnagri AI, the Sovereign Language Infrastructure company for regulated and enterprise-scale organizations, today announced the launch of Speech AI, a new capability designed to enable multilingual voice interactions across enterprise systems and digital customer journeys.

Speech AI expands Devnagri’s language infrastructure platform by introducing two core voice technologies: the Conversational Speech Layer (Automatic Speech Recognition or ASR) and the Enterprise Voice Generation (Text-to-Speech or TTS). Together, these capabilities allow organizations to convert spoken language into structured digital data and generate natural voice responses in all major Indian languages, enabling scalable voice-driven experiences across applications, contact centers, and service platforms.

As voice increasingly becomes the preferred interface for digital access in India, Speech AI addresses a growing gap between enterprise systems and multilingual user behavior. While many digital platforms remain optimized for English-first interactions, most of India’s internet users prefer to communicate in regional languages.

Devnagri’s Speech AI supports 15+ major Indian languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, and Odia, and can process real-time speech-to-text and generate natural, expressive voice responses. The platform captures linguistic nuances such as accent, rhythm, tone, and contextual intent, enabling voice interactions that feel natural and culturally aligned.

The new capability enables enterprises to deploy voice-powered workflows across high-impact journeys, including multilingual contact centers, voice-based KYC and onboarding processes, collections automation for financial services, and government citizen helplines.

Speech AI is designed as part of Devnagri’s broader language infrastructure platform, which sits between enterprise systems and AI models to orchestrate multilingual communication across digital workflows. Rather than functioning as a standalone voice API, the capability integrates directly into enterprise applications such as CRMs, contact center platforms, mobile applications, and digital onboarding systems.

“Voice will define the next phase of digital access in India,” said Nakul Kundra, Co-founder of Devnagri AI. “Speech AI extends Devnagri’s language infrastructure into the voice layer, enabling enterprises to design systems that can listen, understand, and respond in the languages people actually speak. Our goal is to help organizations build multilingual digital experiences that are both inclusive and enterprise-ready.”

The launch of Speech AI reinforces Devnagri AI’s broader mission to remove language barriers across digital journeys. The company works with enterprises across sectors, including BFSI, digital platforms, government, and the D2C sector, enabling multilingual communication across websites, applications, documents, and now voice-enabled systems.

About Devnagri AI

Devnagri AI is the Sovereign Language Infrastructure Layer for regulated and enterprise-scale organizations, enabling multilingual communication across text, voice, and documents within enterprise systems.

The platform acts as a multilingual AI orchestration layer between foundation models and enterprise applications, allowing organizations to automate language-driven workflows while maintaining compliance, governance, and cultural accuracy.

Devnagri integrates directly with enterprise systems, including contact centers, CRMs, mobile applications, and digital onboarding platforms, to enable domain-tuned language intelligence across customer journeys.

Organizations across sectors, including BFSI, digital platforms, and government services, use Devnagri to deliver compliant, culturally aligned, and scalable multilingual experiences across India’s diverse linguistic landscape.

