Devnagri AI enters the Middle East to accelerate multilingual digital engagement through partnership across industries

Devnagri AI logo

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devnagri AI, a multilingual intelligent infrastructure and workflow automation company, today announced its expansion into the Middle East to support enterprises across sectors through strategic partnerships. This expansion aims to help brands deliver culturally accurate, localised, and automated multilingual communication experiences for the GCC’s diverse digital-first population.

With more than 400 million Arabic speakers and one of the world’s most linguistically rich and dialectally diverse regions, the Middle East presents unique challenges for enterprises. Devnagri AI’s multilingual infrastructure addresses this need through domain-specific models for text, voice, and conversational automation, designed for industries where accuracy, speed, and trust define customer experience.

As part of its GCC strategy, Devnagri AI will collaborate with technology, digital transformation, and industry-specific partners to integrate its multilingual AI capabilities into customer-facing workflows. This will enable organisations to connect, support, and serve customers in native languages with cultural depth and dialectal precision. Devnagri’s AI models are trained to understand regional Arabic variations, automate high-volume customer journeys, and ensure compliant customer communication across regulated sectors.

Speaking on the expansion, Nakul Kundra, Co-founder of Devnagri AI, said, “The Middle East is at a pivotal moment where digital adoption is accelerating, yet customer expectations for personalisation are evolving even faster. Enterprises today are judged by the authenticity and clarity of their communication. Through strategic partnerships in the region, we aim to empower organisations with multilingual intelligence that scales seamlessly and meaningfully.”

He added,“ Our vision is to become the intelligence layer that powers every customer interaction in consistent, localised, compliant, and deeply context-aware. This is about enabling enterprises to build long-term trust in one of the world’s most competitive digital economies.”

Himanshu Sharma, Co-founder of Devnagri AI, said, “Multilingual communication will be central to the next phase of digital transformation in the Middle East. Our AI models learn dialects, understand cultural context, and operate with the precision required by banks, retailers, e-commerce platforms, public sector entities, and more. With secure on-prem deployment and domain-specific fine-tuning, organisations can scale confidently without compromising accuracy or privacy.”

Industries such as travel, hospitality, banking, insurance, retail, public services, and e-commerce where real-time onboarding, support, and cross-border communication are critical stand to benefit significantly from Devnagri’s infrastructure. The platform enables organisations to scale their digital operations across the GCC while preserving linguistic accuracy, cultural resonance, and regulatory compliance.

About Devnagri AI

Co-founded by Nakul Kundra and Himanshu Sharma, Devnagri AI offers Multilingual Intelligent Infrastructure Layer for enterprises that need to make every customer interaction local, culturally compliant, and intelligent. Unlike generic APIs, SaaS vendors, or manual translation, Devnagri combines translation, conversational AI, and governance with enterprise-grade compliance, security, accuracy, and flexible deployment options.

Built on a robust foundation of culturally rich and domain specific data points, covering Arabic language and dialects, Devnagri combines neural machine translation and generative AI to deliver culturally nuanced, context-aware localization. Currently, Devangri is solving hundreds of multilingual customer journeys and use cases for BFSI, D2C, e-commerce, and legal companies with its AI-powered multilingual intelligence services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.