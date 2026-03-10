FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA ACQUIRES HORROR FEATURE “SQUATCH” FOR MARCH RELEASE

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the adventure-horror feature SQUATCH -- now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, VOD and satellite platforms starting March 10, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the adventure-horror feature SQUATCH, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, VOD and satellite platforms starting March 10, 2026.

Nick Peters has spent his entire life without his estranged father. Living in a small working-class town with his mother, he unexpectedly inherits his father’s estate including a remote cabin in the deep northern woods. Wanting nothing to do with it, he’s ready to walk away until Cassie, the coworker he’s pined for, offers to go with him. What begins as a weekend of closure quickly descends into a fight for survival. As they cross into a world untouched by man, they come face-to-face with a myth that has finally stopped hiding. America’s monster comes to life in SQUATCH.

Directed by Tom Chaney and written by Chaney and Bill Conger, SQUATCH was produced by Chaney, Jerry Land, Lawrence Berman, Andrew Ruth and Susan Chaney with Executive Producers Scott Agge, Robert Chames, George Ziyadeh and Charles Chaney. Featured actors include Jack Chaney (‘Nick Peters’), Cassandra Schomer (‘Kate Peters’), Paige Weishuhn (‘Cassie’) and Jacob Southwick (‘Squatch’).

“Bigfoot is back in the cultural bloodstream, and we knew it was time to drag SQUATCH into the horror universe,” said director Tom Chaney. “We built a fearless team and made a savage film that doesn’t blink.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire SQUATCH directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

SQUATCH website: https://www.squatchthemovie.com/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

