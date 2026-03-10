HBCU GO AND UNCF ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LAUNCH OF VIDEO SERIES “HBCU VOICES: EXECUTIVE LEADERS UNFILTERED”

“HBCU VOICES: EXECUTIVE LEADERS UNFILTERED” is the New UNCF Original Series on HBCU GO and Delivers National Visibility for HBCU Leadership, Innovation, and Impact

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful alignment of media, mission, and movement, the Allen Media Group free-streaming digital platform and premier destination for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) sports and culture, HBCU GO, and UNCF, the nation’s largest and most effective education organization for underrepresented students, are pleased to announce a groundbreaking strategic partnership designed to elevate the full HBCU experience to a national audience. Forged through a shared, long-term commitment to empowering Black excellence, this alliance unites the leading broadcasting platform for HBCU culture with the nation’s foremost advocate for equal access to higher education. Through cross-platform programming, the partnership will broadcast the academic, cultural, and athletic triumphs of UNCF member institutions to millions of viewers worldwide.

The partnership just launched with the premiere of the new video content series HBCU VOICES: EXECUTIVE LEADERS UNFILTERED. More than a program launch, this series provides extraordinary visibility and reach for HBCUs. By leveraging UNCF’s 82 years of leadership in advancing HBCUs and education, and HBCU GO’s expansive national distribution footprint, the partnership ensures that UNCF’s mission and the voices of its HBCU scholars and institutional leaders are seen in millions of homes. While HBCU GO is widely recognized for its sports broadcasting dominance, its collaboration with UNCF enables the network to make an even deeper investment in the entire campus ecosystem, spotlighting academic excellence, HBCU presidential leadership, alumni success, innovation, and the economic engines driving these historic institutions. By placing UNCF institutions on a massive national stage, HBCU GO is not simply broadcasting stories; it is helping advance UNCF’s work to drive increased enrollment, attract corporate sponsorship, increase donor engagement, and strengthen the economic sustainability of HBCUs nationwide.

Produced by video production and event management company 360 Media Management Group (360 MMG), HBCU VOICES: EXECUTIVE LEADERS UNFILTERED was created by UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building and explores the innovations, transformations, and advancements taking place across Historically Black Colleges and Universities, directly from the leaders driving that change. HBCU GO, UNCF, and 360 MMG envision a multi-year partnership that reflects these organizations' unwavering dedication to the culture, the students, and the long-term vitality of Black education.

The premiere episode, CEO to CEO, features a powerful one-on-one conversation between HBCU GO President Curtis Symonds and UNCF President & CEO Dr. Michael Lomax. The 58-minute discussion examines the evolving higher education landscape, the state of HBCUs, and the urgency of sustaining Black institutional excellence in a rapidly shifting national climate.

Upcoming episodes include:

● Institutional Excellence – Women in Leadership (TRT - 15:00) featuring Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President of Benedict College, exploring executive leadership and growth strategies shaping the next era of HBCUs.

● AI, Tech, and HBCUs (TRT - 28:00) with Dr. Melva K. Wallace, President of Huston-Tillotson University, examining how emerging technologies are positioning HBCUs at the forefront of innovation.

● Driving Systemic Change (TRT - 20:00) featuring Bill Moses of the Kresge Foundation, discussing scalable models for long-term institutional transformation.

● Revitalizing the Legacy (TRT - 20:00) with Anthony Davis, President of Livingstone College, focusing on alumni engagement, campus revitalization, and sustainable growth.

“UNCF is an historic and excellent organization,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, the parent company of HBCU GO. “The strategic alliance between HBCU GO and UNCF will continue to elevate and amplify the phenomenal leadership, innovation, and impact of our Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

“As a proud graduate of Central State University, I’ve experienced firsthand the transformative power of HBCUs and the invaluable lessons gained from mentors who have walked the same journey,” said Curtis Symonds, Co-Founder and President of HBCU GO. “I remain committed to empowering our youth, and this landmark partnership with UNCF reflects our shared belief that ‘A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste’ as well as our dedication to creating safe, inspiring spaces where young people can learn, grow, and succeed.”

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of the HBCU VOICES series on HBCU GO in partnership with 360 MMG. This initiative is a celebration of the rich heritage and vibrant stories within our HBCU community. Through this series, we aim to amplify the voices of our students, alumni and educators, showcasing their achievements, challenges and contributions to our society. This exciting new series will inspire future generations and foster a deeper appreciation and understanding of the impact of HBCUs on culture and innovation,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., UNCF Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer.

“This visionary partnership between UNCF and HBCU GO requires world-class storytelling, and that is exactly what 360 MMG brings to the table,” added Curt Simmons of 360 MMG. “With more than 35 years of experience in television production, we are proud to produce the premium programming that will stream on the network and help bring this excellent content to millions of viewers.”

For program information and airtimes, visit @hbcugo.tv or download the HBCU GO app.

ABOUT HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs. Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group. For more information, visit www.allenmedia.tv.

ABOUT UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students’ access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 11,000 scholarships totaling more than $62 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

ABOUT 360 MEDIA MANAGEMENT GROUP

Led by President and CEO Curt Simmons, 360 MMG is a premier, multi-faceted creative video production and event management company providing world-class entertainment, sports programming, and production services both nationally and internationally. Founded to capitalize on the expansive opportunities within video production, program distribution, and event marketing, the company leverages over 35 years of industry-leading television and live event expertise. With an extensive portfolio that includes more than two decades of college sports coverage, major political and cultural specials, and high-profile live events, 360 MMG is dedicated to delivering high-quality, impactful storytelling and premium broadcast content for diverse audiences worldwide.

