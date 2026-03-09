AmeriCorps Week celebrates Americans Serving America

America's Service Commissions logo AmeriCorps logo

Recognizing the commitment of millions of AmeriCorps Volunteers who have contributed billions of hours of service and lasting impact in communities nationwide.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Service Commissions (ASC) joins its network of state service commissions, AmeriCorps programs, and the federal AmeriCorps agency in recognizing AmeriCorps Week, March 9-13. AmeriCorps Volunteers past and present provide critical community services supporting education, disaster recovery, youth mental health, and workforce development.“In communities across the country – urban and rural – Americans provide on-the-ground support to essential community programs in schools, food banks, homeless shelters, youth organizations, veterans’ facilities, and other nonprofit, tribal, and faith-based organizations,” said Kaira Esgate, Chief Executive Officer at America’s Service Commissions. “When Americans serve through AmeriCorps, everyone wins. Communities gain dedicated support for critical needs. Organizations expand their reach and impact. And those who serve discover that in changing lives, they transform their own.”Earlier this year, Congress passed a bipartisan appropriations bill that was signed into law by the President. The bill sustains all AmeriCorps’ grant programs for the coming year. With a return on investment of $17 for every $1 in federal and donor funds, AmeriCorps is both cost effective and impactful.State service commissions lead the nation’s service movement by administering volunteer programs including 75 percent of the federal AmeriCorps funds. State service commissions partner with local communities to host AmeriCorps programs and mobilize AmeriCorps Volunteers to solve local challenges. State service commissions are currently accepting proposals for AmeriCorps funding. Find your state service commission at https://www.statecommissions.org/find-your-commission AmeriCorps Volunteers receive professional development and training, loan deferment and interest forbearance, money for college or trade school, and a living stipend. Find current AmeriCorps Volunteer service opportunities at www.my.AmeriCorps.gov by clicking “search listings”.Since 1994, 1.3 million AmeriCorps Volunteers have served 1.9 billion hours of service and earned $4.8 billion in education awards to apply towards student loan debt and tuition.

