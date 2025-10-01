America’s Service Commissions Announces Its New Board of Directors and Officers for 2025-2026 Term

America's Service Commissions logo Group of ASC Board Members. Front row (L to R): Vanessa Diamond, Katie Abbott, Char Kremer, Kristen Bennett, Alexis Matthews, Brittany Crabtree, Kaira Esgate, Emily Litchfield; Back Row (L to R): Jordan Snipes, Chris Bugbee, Tray Deadwyler, Judd Jeansonne

The Board of Directors provides invaluable guidance and leadership to the membership association.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Service Commissions (ASC) is pleased to announce its new board members and officers for the 2025-2026 term, which officially began October 1. The Board of Directors helps guide and shape ASC, the national association representing the 52 state and territorial service commissions, and their service programs, across the United States.“We continue to benefit from the time, talent, and tremendous expertise of these state and territorial service leaders who serve on the ASC Board," said Kaira Esgate, ASC Chief Executive Officer. "As a membership association, the input of our board members in our mission and strategic plan is absolutely critical, especially as the field of national service and volunteerism continues to adapt to meet the most pressing needs at the local and national level.”The below slate of board members and officers was approved by ASC’s commission members during its annual Membership Assembly on September 12, 2025.Officers• Chris Bugbee, Chair — President & CEO, OneStar (continuing)• Phil Kolling, Vice Chair / Public Policy Chair — Executive Director, SerVermont (new officer)• Emily Litchfield, Membership Chair — Director of AmeriCorps, Service & Volunteerism, Arizona Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family (new officer)• Vanessa Diamond, Resource Development Chair — Executive Vice President, Global Network and Nonprofit Programs, Points of Light (new officer)• Melinda Points, Treasurer — Executive Director, Oklahoma Community Service Commission (continuing)• Tray T.S. Deadwyler, Secretary, — Director, Think for Good (new officer)Members• Daniel Altamirano Hernandez — Commissioner, OregonServes (newly appointed)• April Elkins Badtke — Commissioner, Volunteer West Virginia (newly appointed)• Kristen Bennett — CEO, Service Year Alliance (continuing)• Willie Brooks — Director of Programs, Serve Indiana (continuing)• Celeste Brown — Commissioner, Volunteer Mississippi (newly appointed)• Brittany Crabtree — Executive Director, Missouri Community Service Commission (newly appointed)• Al Dixon — Commissioner, Serve Alabama (continuing)• Chelsey Fortin-Trimble — Commissioner, Volunteer Maine (newly appointed)• Baruc Lara — Commissioner, Oklahoma Community Service Commission (continuing)• Cameron McKenzie — Commissioner, New Jersey Commission on National and Community Service• Ia Moua — Director, AmeriCorps State and National Service, California Volunteers• Samélia Okpodu-Pyuzza, Secretary — Town Administrator, Town of Chesapeake Beach• Julia Quanrud — CEO, ServeMinnesota• Chelsea Scott — Program Officer, Maryland Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism• Jason Scott — Commissioner, Volunteer Tennessee (continuing)• Jordan Snipes — Youth Commissioner, South Carolina Service Commission (newly appointed)• Gretchen Stallings — Executive Director, Volunteer NH (newly appointed)• Marianne Torres Ruiz — Program Officer, Puerto Rico Commission for Volunteerism and Community ServiceASC also extends its deepest gratitude to the following individuals who completed their board service at the end of September.• Kathryn Abbott, Executive Director, Serve Alaska• Jessica Dorsey, Executive Director, Kansas Volunteer Commission• William Hall, Executive Director, ServeOhio• Judd Jeansonne, Executive Director, Volunteer Louisiana• Charlette Kremer, Commissioner, Serve Idaho• Yvonne Nieves, Illinois• Kennadie Patterson, Youth Commissioner, Volunteer Delaware• Randy Potts, Georgia# # #About America’s Service CommissionsAmerica’s Service Commissions (ASC) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing and promoting the 52 state and territorial service commissions across the United States with the mission to lead and elevate the commission network. State and territorial service commissions are governor-led public agencies or nonprofit organizations made up of more than 1,000 commissioners, private citizens leading the nation’s service movement and administering more than 75 percent of the federal AmeriCorps funds to address pressing community needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.