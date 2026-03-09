San Francisco Unicorns Extend Major Partner Status with Qualys through 2027

San Francisco Unicorns x Qualys

Cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solution provider Qualys signs contract for front-of-shirt sponsorship, renews Major Partner status for two seasons

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Francisco Unicorns have confirmed a partnership extension with Qualys , Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a leading provider of cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, to continue as the franchise’s Major Partner and Official Cybersecurity Partner for the 2026 and 2027 seasons of Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC).Following a successful first season of partnership in 2025, which saw the San Francisco Unicorns make the MLC playoffs for the second year in a row and play for the first time in front of home fans at the Oakland Coliseum, the two Bay Area organizations have agreed to continue the relationship, which embodies their aligned goal towards fostering elite sport and cricket growth in the region.The Unicorns’ matchday and training jerseys will feature the Qualys logo in the flagship front-of-shirt position, with the branding also prominent across staff kit, merchandise, and featured on matchday advertising hoardings and screens. Qualys will also receive exclusive access to the team and coaches, with further bespoke matchday hospitality experiences included.David White, San Francisco Unicorns CEO, said: “We’re thrilled to extend our flagship partnership with Qualys for a further two seasons. Building the Unicorns into a modern sports and entertainment success story requires partners who are aligned with our progressive, ambitious mindset. Our shared vision was reinforced last season and has since developed into a deeply rooted relationship that engages local communities while strengthening our elite sporting objectives.“Having the Qualys logo present on the front of our jerseys is a symbol of our tech-first approach, inspired by Silicon Valley and the people that power it. We’re proud to represent Qualys on and off the pitch over the next two seasons.”“Cricket is a game of strategy, precision, and resilience, values that strongly align with how we innovate at Qualys," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "We’re proud to continue our partnership with the San Francisco Unicorns and support the growth of the sport in the Bay Area over the next two years. It's a natural extension of our dedication to building strong community connections and celebrating excellence. We look forward to another outstanding season together.”San Francisco Unicorns will play under new coach Cameron White in the 2026 Cognizant Major League Cricket season, which begins on June 18, 2026, concluding on July 18, with fixture confirmation and stadium leg timings to be announced soon.For more information, visit SFUnicorns.com.Click here for San Francisco Unicorns team logos and assets.####ABOUT THE SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNSThe San Francisco Unicorns launched in 2023 as one of six founding members of Major League Cricket (MLC), a ground-breaking T20 competition bringing some of world cricket’s biggest names to the USA and the Unicorns’ home stadium, the Oakland Coliseum. Cricket Victoria, the governing body for the sport in the Australian state of Victoria, serves as the Unicorns’ high-performance partner.The San Francisco Unicorns are led by Principal Owners and Managing Partners Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan, Silicon Valley pioneers and founding partners of Rocketship.vc. They are recognized for their data-science and AI leadership, creating Junglee (acquired by Amazon) and Kosmix (acquired by Walmart), and were among the earliest investors in Facebook.MEDIA CONTACTRyan Bailey: ryan@redknotcomms.comABOUT QUALYSQualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security, compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.The Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.qualys.com Qualys, Qualys VMDR, Qualys TruRisk and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

