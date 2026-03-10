Synaptics Partners With SecEdge on Embedded TPM Solutions for Its Astra™ AI-Native Edge Computing Processors

Synaptics integrates the SecEdge SEC-TPM™ solution to deliver robust, industrial-grade security for its Astra™ SL2610 System-on-Chip (SoC) product line.

Firmware TPM delivers robust, industrial-grade security for the Synaptics® Astra™ SL2610 product line, eliminating the need for discrete hardware security chips

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

By integrating SecEdge’s SEC-TPM technology into the Astra SL2600 Series, we are providing customers with a pre-verified, robust security foundation.” — John Weil, Vice President & General Manager, Synaptics

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synaptics Incorporated, a leader in AI-native edge computing, and SecEdge ™, a digital security leader for AI infrastructure and edge devices, today announced the integration of the SecEdge SEC-TPM ™ solution for the Astra™ SL2610 system-on-chip (SoC) product line.The integration provides a standards-compliant, firmware-based Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) within the secure execution environment of the Astra SL2610 processor, part of the Synaptics Astra SL2600 Series. This collaboration enables manufacturers of industrial vision systems and high-end IoT devices to achieve robust device security and compliance with emerging regulations—such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)—without the added cost, board space, or complexity of a dedicated discrete TPM chip.By embedding SecEdge’s SEC-TPM directly into the secure execution environment of the Astra SoC, the integration offers customers a turnkey path to advanced security.“Security is no longer optional in the industrial IoT landscape and regulatory compliance is going to be mandatory,” said John Weil, vice president and general manager, Synaptics. “By integrating SecEdge’s SEC-TPM technology into the Astra SL2600 Series, we are providing customers with a pre-verified, robust security foundation. This allows them to eliminate the bill-of-materials cost of external security hardware while accelerating their time-to-market with a fully compliant, AI-native solution.”“Securing the edge requires a foundation that is both hardened and easy to implement. By integrating SecEdge SEC-TPM into the Synaptics Astra line, we are providing that essential foundation,” said Sami Nassar, CEO of SecEdge. “Our software-defined TPM 2.0 for the Astra SL2600 series removes the friction of securing intelligent systems, offering a seamless, scalable path to government compliance and the robust protection required for AI model management at the edge.”KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE JOINT SOLUTION• Zero-Hardware Footprint: Replaces physical TPM chips with a downloadable firmware solution, reducing bill-of-materials costs and simplifying board design.• Regulatory Compliance: Accelerates compliance with the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), IEC 62443, and NIST cybersecurity standards.• Seamless Integration: Yocto-based recipe enables easy activation of root-of-trust security features.AVAILABILITYThe SecEdge SEC-TPM solution is available now for the Synaptics Astra SL2610.For more information on the Astra SL2600 series, visit:For details on SEC-TPM, visit:ABOUT SYNAPTICS INCORPORATEDSynaptics is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, or visit www.synaptics.com ABOUT SecEdgeSecEdge provides industry-leading digital security for physical AI infrastructure and edge devices. Our award‑winning SEC‑TPM™ brings next‑generation AI model protection to leading semiconductor platforms, combining TCG 2.0‑compliant TPM security with breakthrough edge‑to‑cloud trust. The result is a scalable, software‑defined security layer that empowers devices to think, act, and evolve with confidence.Learn more at www.secedge.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.