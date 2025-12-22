Advantech and SecEdge Announce Global Distribution Agreement to Strengthen Edge AI Security

Advantech and SecEdge are pleased to announce a new global partnership, bringing SecEdge’s Firmware TPM (fTPM) technology to Advantech's Arm-based edge AI platforms.

Advantech (TWSE:2395)

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, is pleased to announce a new global distribution and technology partnership with SecEdge , a digital security leader for IoT and Edge devices. This collaboration specifically aims at equipping Arm-based devices, which mostly lack hardware TPM, with firmware TPM. By integrating SecEdge’s Firmware TPM (fTPM) technology into Advantech’s edge AI platforms or reselling it as a standalone software package, the goal is to enable hardware-rooted trust, secure boot integrity, and compliance-ready edge computing across industrial and AI-driven environments, while providing customers with continuous assurance of system authenticity and data protection.Miller Chang, President of Advantech Embedded Sector, stated, “Advantech is committed to embedding trust into our edge AI ecosystem. Partnering with SecEdge allows us to integrate firmware-level protection directly into our platforms, empowering customers to deploy secure, intelligent systems that comply with global cybersecurity standards. This collaboration will help customers accelerate compliance with frameworks like the European Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).”Sami Nassar, President & co- CEO, stated, “Advantech and SecEdge are forging a secure foundation for edge AI by embedding a hardware-grade root of trust directly into platforms. This partnership ensures firmware integrity, data and Edge AI model protection by design, accelerating customer compliance with global standards like the EU Cyber Resilience Act, and enabling the trusted, scalable deployment of intelligent systems worldwide.”BUILDING HARDWARE TRUST FOR THE INTELLIGENT EDGEAs AI workloads increasingly migrate from the cloud to the edge, device identity, firmware integrity, and lifecycle protection are becoming critical. By enabling SecEdge Firmware TPM ( SEC-TPM ™) directly into Advantech’s edge AI platforms, devices gain a hardware-grade root of trust without requiring a discrete security chip, enhancing reliability, scalability, and cost efficiency for large-scale global deployments.This integration will allow Advantech’s edge AI platforms to securely authenticate devices, encrypt sensitive inference data, and verify firmware integrity during boot and at runtime—providing customers with continuous assurance of system authenticity and data protection.ALIGNING WITH GLOBAL SECURITY AND COMPLIANCE STANDARDSThe SecEdge Firmware TPM is designed to meet the latest EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) principles, ensuring that connected devices and intelligent systems adhere to secure-by-design and secure-by-default requirements.Through this collaboration, Advantech’s customers can confidently deploy AI-driven systems worldwide with built-in compliance and long-term cybersecurity assurance. By combining Advantech’s leadership in edge AI platforms with SecEdge’s firmware-based security, the partnership sets a new standard for secure, scalable, future ready AI-driven edge computing, giving customers the confidence to deploy intelligent systems globally with compliance, resilience, and trust built in.ABOUT ADVANTECHAdvantech is a global leader in IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, with the corporate vision of "Enabling an Intelligent Planet." To embrace the trends of edge computing and artificial intelligence, Advantech fully deploys its sector-driven strategy and focus on Edge Computing and Edge AI, targeting five key markets: Edge Intelligence Systems, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, iHealthcare, and iCity Services & iRetail. In the meantime, Advantech is enhancing its global presence and core competitiveness by integrating its Edge Computing hardware platform, the WISE-IoT software platform, and sector-specific Edge AI solutions with domain expertise. The integration will form an "Orchestration" model for seamless industrial chain connections, benefiting both our partners and clients.Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence.ABOUT SecEdgeSecEdge™ is a digital security leader for edge devices, providing advanced security software solutions for edge AI, compute, and control applications. Renowned for its award-winning AI model protection, the SecEdge platform delivers a complete chip-to-cloud security solution, including device-level security, zero-trust networking, and secure data control and management.For more information, visit www.secedge.com or send an email to info@secedge.com.

