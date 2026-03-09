CalendarPA Launches 'The Booking Engine Built for Collaboration,' Introduces Ada Virtual Assistant

Scheduling isn’t just about picking a time. It’s about coordinating people, reducing friction, and protecting revenue. Ada ensures that the process is as human and effortless as possible.” — Alan Seales, Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CalendarPA today formally announced the public launch of its collaborative scheduling platform, positioning itself as “The Booking Engine Built for Collaboration.” To coincide with the launch, the company has introduced Ada, a new scheduling virtual assistant designed to handle booking coordination via text, chat, and email.Since opening beta access on January 15, 2026, the company has secured more than 50 paid users and activated live payment processing.While most scheduling tools were built for individuals sharing booking links, CalendarPA was designed for teams that need coordinated availability, automated reminders, and frictionless scheduling.“Calendars were built for individuals, but modern teams simply don’t operate that way,” said Alan Seales, Founder of CalendarPA. “Podcasts, sales teams, agencies, networks, and coaching businesses need synchronized availability, automated communication, and built-in monetization. By adding Ada to that infrastructure, we are giving teams their own automated concierge to handle the back-and-forth so they can focus on the actual work.”Seales, who also produces Broadway theatre projects , brings a creator’s perspective to building tools designed for teams that need to coordinate people, schedules, and live productions.Meet Ada: The Conversational Booking ConciergeCalendarPA goes beyond standard booking links by introducing Ada, a sophisticated virtual scheduling assistant. Instead of forcing clients through traditional calendar interfaces, hosts and attendees can simply interact with Ada via text message, live chat, or email to find the perfect meeting time. Ada cross-references team availability and secures the booking, bridging automation with a white-glove client experience.Solving the Team Scheduling ProblemTraditional scheduling platforms rely on single-host booking links or round-robin assignments. CalendarPA introduces native multi-host coordination through its Co-Hosted Event Types , combining availability across multiple participants and displaying only times that work for everyone.Key collaborative features include:– Conversational Scheduling via Ada: Book meetings seamlessly through text, chat, and email.– Shared Availability: Native multi-host coordination and conflict checking.– Built-in Monetization: Integrated payment processing right at the point of booking.– Packaged Services: Bundles and coupon codes for coaching or consulting packages.– Automated Communication: SMS and email reminders for hosts and attendees to drastically reduce no-shows.The result: fewer no-shows and smoother team scheduling.Built for the Modern Booking EconomyCalendarPA was created for businesses where meetings directly generate revenue, including:– Podcast teams coordinating guest interviews with rotating co-hosts.– Agencies booking client strategy sessions with multiple account managers.– Sales teams aligning demos across various stakeholders.– Coaches & Consultants selling bundled advisory sessions and packages.Unlike traditional scheduling links, CalendarPA supports paid bookings, bundled session packages, discount codes, SMS and email reminders, and workflow-triggered follow-ups within a single system.“Scheduling isn’t just about picking a time,” added Seales. “It’s about coordinating people, reducing friction, and protecting revenue. Ada ensures that the process is as human and effortless as possible.”Early Traction Signals DemandSince its beta launch, CalendarPA has moved quickly. In just 60 days, the platform has:– Launched co-hosted event scheduling and live payment functionality.– Introduced bundled packages and coupon capabilities.– Rolled out platform-wide SMS reminders.– Debuted Ada, the conversational booking assistant.– Surpassed 50 paid, active users.What Early Users Are Saying“The SMS reminders alone have already cut our no-shows by over 70%.”— Jordan Mendoza, Best Selling Author, Sales Coach, Keynote Speaker“We run a weekly podcast with rotating co-hosts. CalendarPA eliminated the scheduling chaos. It only shows times that work for all of us, and guests actually show up now.”— Heather Vickery, Executive Coach and Podcast Host“We use bundled booking to sell multi-session consulting packages. It replaced multiple, separate tools, and interacting with Ada feels like we hired an executive assistant.”— Dominic AyazoLifetime Access Available Through 2026To accelerate adoption, CalendarPA is offering limited Lifetime Pro and Lifetime Business plans through 2026. With detailed booking analytics and expanded workflow enhancements already in development, CalendarPA plans to continue evolving its collaborative scheduling infrastructure throughout the year.About CalendarPACalendarPA is the booking engine built for collaboration. Designed for teams, creators, agencies, and revenue-driven businesses, the platform enables synchronized availability, conversational AI booking, automated reminders, payment-enabled booking, and bundled service offerings, without the friction of traditional scheduling tools.Learn more at: www.CalendarPA.com

