CurvePoint Expands Wi-AI School Safety Deployments in Pennsylvania With New Montoursville Contract

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CurvePoint , the Pittsburgh-based spatial intelligence company pioneering privacy-first school safety through Wi-Fi sensing, today announced a new deployment agreement with Montoursville Area School District. At the February 10, 2026, public meeting, the Montoursville School Board approved a contract supporting CurvePoint’s Wi-AI Perimeter Threat Detection system across four entry doors at Montoursville Area High School.The new agreement follows CurvePoint’s recent momentum across Pennsylvania and reflects growing demand from school leaders for threat detection systems that improve response time without expanding surveillance.CurvePoint’s Wi-AI platform detects both concealed and visible threats at school entry points by interpreting changes in Wi-Fi signals as people and objects move through doorways. The system uses purpose-built machine learning models to localize anomalies in space and generate alerts that align with a school’s safety protocol.CurvePoint’s Wi-AI Threat Detection System detects concealed and visible threats using Wi-Fi signals. Cameras are not part of the detection system. On-board SensePod cameras are used during installation and controlled calibration periods for limited model training and, upon customer request, for post-alert visual confirmation.“Montoursville is taking a proactive, modern approach to perimeter safety, without turning their school into a surveillance environment,” said Skip Smith, Chief Executive Officer of CurvePoint. “We built Wi-AI specifically for real-world school settings, where privacy, trust, and fast action all matter. We’re proud to support Montoursville as they strengthen their layered security strategy.”Why Wi-AI Is DifferentWi-AI provides real-time threat detection at the moments that matter most: when someone enters a building.Unlike traditional camera-first approaches, CurvePoint’s Wi-AI does not rely on facial recognition, identity tracking, pose estimation, or continuous monitoring. Instead, it uses privacy-first Wi-Fi sensing to detect threat-relevant signals at the perimeter, helping schools respond faster while maintaining community trust.Because Wi-AI does not require line of sight, it can support entry monitoring even when doorways are crowded, obstructed, or visually complex, conditions common during student arrival, class transitions, and high-traffic events.Montoursville DeploymentThe initial Montoursville deployment will cover four high school entry doors. CurvePoint will support installation, system configuration, and training for authorized district personnel. The system is designed to integrate into existing safety workflows and can work alongside other tools already in place.“Curvepoint addresses one of the major holes in any public school safety and security plan,” said Superintendent Daniel Taormina. “We could never implement a full detection system during school arrival with the personnel and equipment requirements. This not only solves that, it also provides detection at events in our school.”A Growing Category And Growing NeedAcross the U.S., school districts are investing in new approaches to perimeter security as they evaluate how to reduce response time and improve situational awareness. CurvePoint’s Wi-AI is part of a new category of safety technology that prioritizes early detection while remaining privacy-first by design.CurvePoint’s platform originated from Wi-Fi sensing research developed in a Carnegie Mellon University Robotics Institute lab, and the company remains headquartered in Pittsburgh as it expands deployments and partnerships in the education sector.About CurvePointCurvePoint is a Carnegie Mellon University spinout headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company is pioneering privacy-first spatial intelligence through advanced Wi-Fi sensing. Its patented Wi-AI platform transforms ordinary Wi-Fi signals into real-time 3D spatial awareness and actionable safety insights, enabling organizations to detect threats and improve response without relying on traditional surveillance systems. Learn more at www.CurvePoint.ai

