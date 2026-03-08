RECRUITMENT NOTICE

Contract Compliance Officer

Agency Title: Director of Contracts, Procurements, and Grants

Job ID: 31811

Date Open: 3/6/2026

Date Close: 3/16/2026

DMPED Overview:

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) coordinates, plans, supervises, and executes economic development efforts in the District of Columbia, toward the goals of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue.

DMPED develops and implements policies and programs that drive equitable economic growth and provide District residents with pathways to the middle class. The Deputy Mayor oversees a cluster of agencies that are central to the District’s housing strategy, including the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), Office of Planning (OP), DC Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA), DC Housing Authority (DCHA), and Office of the Tenant Advocate.

Position Description:

This position functions as DMPED’s Chief Contracting Officer and subject matter expert on procurement, in addition to leading a robust grants program designed to foster economic development across the District. The Director is responsible for the overall coordination and management of staff responsible for preparing contracts, managing invoices, and issuing grants as well as ensuring the ongoing compliance of agency staff assigned as grant and contract administrators. The incumbent will also provide programmatic direction and/or staff support to the cluster of District agencies reporting to the Deputy Mayor. The position is expected to coordinate successfully with all senior management staff across DMPED.

This role requires deep knowledge of District procurement and policy, supervisory as well as collaborative skills, and a commitment to inclusive growth.

This position reports to the Chief Administrative Officer. The Contracts, Procurements, and Grants (CPG) Office, within DMPED’s Administrative Unit, consists of this role, a Deputy Director, and nine staff members total.

Specific Duties Include:

Serves as the principal subject expert on contracts, procurements, and grants within DMPED and works with the Office of the Chief Financial Officer, vendors, inter-agency colleagues, and other related stakeholders to provide advice, interpretation, and direction on specific activities as needed.

Develops and/or oversees complex acquisition plans, including review and analysis of statements of work as well as technical specifications and/or evaluation criteria.

Prepares packages, or supervises staff’s preparation of packages, for submission to the Council of the District of Columbia associated with large scale and complex procurements in consultation with DMPED’s Legislative Director.

Prepares status reports, periodic analyses, and other research products upon request of the Deputy Mayor, Chief of Staff, General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer, Agency Fiscal Officer, and/or Resource Allocation Officer. Serves in, or assigns as feasible the role of, Contract Administrator (CA)

Serves in, or assigns as feasible the role of, Contract Administrator (CA) for incidental contracts employing casual labor, interns, consultants and office construction projects.

Monitors progress and quality of performance of assigned vendors. Decides on the acceptability, rejection, or correction of work products or services and similar matters that may affect payment to contractors.

Serves as staff team leader of Contracts, Procurements, and Grants staff including regular ongoing supervision of team members’ work against agency plans and District requirements, conducting performance appraisals, approving time sheets and leave requests, and establishing professional development plans.

Monitors procurement activities and associated reporting in PASS system. Reviews and approves purchase orders to effect the acquisition of supplies and services required for the office operation.

Monitors and tracks outstanding invoicing against expenditures, ensuring the timely and efficient use of budgeted funds, and supervises the investigation of pending items to resolve problems and discrepancies.

Ensures document management and retention processes are followed for all contracts, grants, agreements, leases, reports, and other associated materials. Works with other staff members assigned to associated projects to ensure centralization of the document process.

Attends/conducts staff meetings, seminars, and workshops, and sits on or chairs various committees.

Coordinates with the General Counsel to ensure contracts and grants are aligned with all relevant laws and regulations. Works collaboratively with senior staff across DMPED to ensure contracts and grants are prepared and procured timely.

Oversees procurement, grants, or contracts correspondence, documents, reports, and other materials prepared for the Deputy Mayor's approval and/or signature.

Ensures DMPED meets CBE program goals and submits required reports to DSLBD.

Works closely with the DC Office of Contracts and Procurement regarding pre-negotiation positions, contract award concerns, citation of appropriate regulatory and statutory authorities, justification of the acquisition strategy, preparation of necessary documentation, and any other issues.

Monitors the training needs of DMPED staff to ensure ongoing compliance with certification requirements issued by the Office of Contracts and Procurement (OCP) in the areas of Contract Administration, P-Card use, and other related activities.

Issues reminders and ensures fulfillment of OCP data calls, vendor evaluations, and other work products that are distributed to DMPED staff outside of CPG from the Office of Contracting and Procurement.

Leads fiscal year close activities for DMPED including providing annual training for staff, active monitoring of work streams, and reporting as requested.

Responds to audit inquiries, PBCs requests, and other financial oversight activities as appropriate.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Experience /Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree (preferred) with focus in public administration, law, finance, or related field preferred.

At least 10-12 years of relevant or transferable experience including extensive prior experience with supervision of multiple staff members.

Knowledge of District procurement system – including applicable laws and regulations

Federal and District grant knowledge

Strong communication, negotiation, and staff management skills.

Demonstrated ability to manage projects from conception to completion.

Superior customer service skills as well as the ability to elevate these skills in others.

Experience evaluating and presenting options as well as risk trade-offs to executives.

Exceptional planning and organizing skills with strong attention to detail.

Salary: This position is a grade MSS-15 on the District government’s management supervisory service (MSS) salary scale. The salary ranges from $127,030 to $177,839. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors, including years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency’s organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

Click on the following LINK

In the Search Jobs section, enter: 31811

Click on the job requisition titled: Contract Compliance Officer

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.