Mayor Bowser to Hold Situational Update on the Potomac Interceptor Break
(Washington, DC) – Today, Friday, February 20 at 3:30 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser, DC Water, and District leaders will hold a situational update on the response to the Potomac Interceptor break.
When:
Friday, February 20 at 3:30 pm
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Kevin Donahue, City Administrator
Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice
Richard Jackson, Director, Department of Energy and Environment
Dr. Ayanna Bennett, Director, DC Health
Clint Osborn, Director, DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency
David Gadis, CEO & General Manager, DC Water
Matthew Brown, Chief Operating Officer, DC Water
Kirsten Williams, Chief Communications and Stakeholder Engagement Officer, DC Water
Where:
District Emergency Operations Center (EOC)
1015 Half Street SE, 10th Floor
*Closest Metro Station: Navy Yard-Ballpark*
*Closest Bikeshare: 1st & L Street SE*
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.
Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos
Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.