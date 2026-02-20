Mayor Bowser to Hold Situational Update on the Potomac Interceptor Break

(Washington, DC) – Today, Friday, February 20 at 3:30 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser, DC Water, and District leaders will hold a situational update on the response to the Potomac Interceptor break.

When:

Friday, February 20 at 3:30 pm

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Kevin Donahue, City Administrator

Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice

Richard Jackson, Director, Department of Energy and Environment

Dr. Ayanna Bennett, Director, DC Health

Clint Osborn, Director, DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency

David Gadis, CEO & General Manager, DC Water

Matthew Brown, Chief Operating Officer, DC Water

Kirsten Williams, Chief Communications and Stakeholder Engagement Officer, DC Water

Where:

District Emergency Operations Center (EOC)

1015 Half Street SE, 10th Floor

*Closest Metro Station: Navy Yard-Ballpark*

*Closest Bikeshare: 1st & L Street SE*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

