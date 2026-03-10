Construction Corps Completes Full Fire-Damaged Home Reconstruction in Pinellas County

Redesigned Renovated Kitchen Space Construction Corps Veteran-Led Design Build General Contractor Logo Master Bathroom

In-house design, engineering, remediation and reconstruction drove a 9-month rebuild of a 2,000-square-foot residence.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction Corps has completed a full reconstruction of a fire-damaged residence in Pinellas County, Florida, restoring the approximately 2,000-square-foot home after it was deemed uninhabitable by the fire marshal.The 9-month project involved what was effectively a full home reconstruction. While portions of the original shell were retained and repaired, the scope required replacement of a substantial amount of the truss system, a near complete interior gut, smoke and water remediation, and replacement of all systems except the drain lines beneath the slab. Only a small number of interior wood-framed walls were retained.From the outset, the project required more than traditional repair work. It demanded structural evaluation, code-conscious planning, permit coordination, required inspections, and a reconstruction process capable of addressing both visible and concealed damage. Construction Corps managed the project through each phase with a structured approach designed to return the residence to safe, livable condition.A distinguishing feature of the reconstruction was Construction Corps' ability to deliver the complete construction documents in-house, with design and engineering handled by its in-house team. That integrated model kept technical planning, permitting, and field execution aligned under one accountable team throughout the project.Construction Corps managed the work from initial evaluation through remediation, reconstruction, permits, and final inspections. Damaged framing was rebuilt where required, including replacement of a substantial portion of the truss system. The project also included a full electrical system replacement, new impact windows throughout, and full replacement of the home's systems with the exception of the drain lines beneath the slab.In addition to structural and systems work, the reconstruction included design-driven upgrades that reshaped the home's functionality and curb appeal. The roofline was redesigned to create a covered front entryway and screen enclosure, and the kitchen was fully redesigned with waterfall quartz countertops."This project required far more than cosmetic repair," said Matt Thompson, Owner and General Contractor of Construction Corps. "It called for careful structural evaluation, full remediation, complete technical planning, and disciplined execution from start to finish. Because our design, engineering, and construction teams worked together in-house, we were able to keep the process aligned and move this reconstruction forward with the level of control and accountability this type of project demands. When a homeowner is dealing with a major loss, that kind of coordination matters."The completed project highlights Construction Corps' ability to manage complex residential reconstruction work with in-house technical planning, code-conscious execution, and a single-team approach from design through construction.For more information about Construction Corps, visit www.constructioncorps.com Licenses Held:• Certified General Contractor – CGC1530192 • Electrical Contractor – EC13013956 • Plumbing Contractor – CFC1432954 • Mold-Related Services License – MRSR4642 • Engineering Firm – FBPE39242Construction Corps specializes in regulated coastal construction, additions , new builds, ADU's rebuilds, structural modifications, and code-compliant projects across Tampa Bay.

