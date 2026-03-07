Service across generations

Gayle Smith and Elaine H. Niggemann: Leadership, legacy, service and the evolution of VA nursing

From the battlefields of Vietnam to executive leadership within the Veterans health care system, nurses have shaped the course of military and Veteran care. Two leaders whose stories reflect courage and transformation are Gayle Smith, known as “The Nurse with Round Eyes,” and Elaine H. Niggemann, a leader who helped modernize VA nursing services nationwide.

Their careers, though different in setting, share a common foundation: dedication to those who serve.

Gayle Smith: “The nurse with round eyes”

During the Vietnam War, Gayle Smith served as an Army nurse caring for wounded service members in high-intensity combat zones. In Vietnam, local civilians affectionately referred to her as “The Nurse with Round Eyes,” a nickname that reflected both cultural distinction and deep trust.

Stationed in military hospitals receiving mass casualties, Smith treated devastating injuries under relentless conditions. Nurses like her worked long hours in operating rooms and recovery wards, often improvising under pressure as helicopters delivered waves of wounded troops.

“In war, nurses were often the first steady presence a wounded soldier saw.” – Gayle Smith

Smith’s service represented the critical role nurses played in battlefield survival rates during Vietnam where rapid evacuation and skilled trauma care dramatically increased recovery outcomes.

Her experiences underscore a larger reality: military nursing is both clinical and profoundly human. Compassion, steadiness and courage are as essential as technical skill.

Elaine H. Niggermann: Leading at the system level

While Smith served on the front lines, Elaine H. Niggemann would later help shape nursing leadership within VA.

Niggemann’s work focused on strengthening the infrastructure that supports nurses nationwide. Her leadership emphasized:

Professional development and education.

Workforce recruitment and retention.

Administrative coordination across VA facilities.

Elevating nursing voices in executive decision-making.

She understood that high-quality patient care depends on empowered, well-supported professionals.

“Leadership in nursing extends beyond bedside care—it builds the systems that sustain it.” – Elaine H. Niggemann.

Under leaders like Niggemann, VA nursing evolved into a structured, nationally coordinated professional service, capable of meeting the complex needs of millions of Veterans.

A shared commitment to Veterans

Though their paths differed—one in combat hospitals, the other in executive leadership—Smith and Niggemann represent two essential dimensions of nursing:

Direct clinical courage in crisis.

Strategic leadership in system-wide care.

Together, their stories illustrate how VA nursing spans battlefield triage to boardroom strategy, always centered on Veteran wellbeing.

Why their stories matter this Women’s History Month

Modern VA health care stands on the shoulders of nurses who served in war zones and those who strengthened institutions afterward. The clinical expertise developed in Vietnam informed trauma care advances. The administrative reforms of later decades ensured consistency, accountability and professional growth.

Gayle Smith and Elaine H. Niggemann exemplify this continuum of service—from hands-on healing to visionary leadership.

As we reflect on Women’s History Month, it’s vital to acknowledge not just the institutional history of Veteran care, but the women whose compassion, leadership and advocacy shaped it at every level. Find out more about the history of VA.