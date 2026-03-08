John W. Crane Qualifies for MDRT’s Top of the Table

John W. Crane, ChFC, CLU, RICP, MBA

Financial advisor John W. Crane earns MDRT Top of the Table while helping high-income families simplify saving, protect income and build long-term wealth.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John W, Crane of Crane Financial LLC in Reston, VA has qualified for Top of the Table, a prestigious milestone achievement for membership in MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®. Top of the Table brings together the best advisors who provide exemplary client service while maintaining the highest ethical standards and professional knowledge. Crane is a 9-year MDRT member with 4 Top of the Table qualifications.

Top of the Table is an exclusive community that engages MDRT’s best by highlighting achievements, focusing on connections that bring top thinkers together, and inspiring peer growth by demonstrating what is possible within the profession. Crane joins the top 4% of MDRT members worldwide who achieve at least six times the annual MDRT membership requirement.

Crane earned this distinction by serving high-income, family-focused professionals through an integrated approach that combines income protection, disciplined savings strategies, and long-term investment planning. As the author of The One-Number Budget, he helps busy families simplify cash flow decisions so they can confidently build wealth while protecting what matters most. His emphasis on both protection and accumulation enables clients to make steady progress toward retirement in alignment with their values and long-term goals.

“Top of the Table qualifiers have built successful careers through unwavering determination to personal and professional growth,” said John F. Nichols, MSM, CLU, 2026 MDRT President. “They are engaged, consistent and ethical in their client service and community involvement.”

A community of continued excellence dedicated to aiming higher and achieving more, MDRT is where financial services professionals surround themselves with top advisors — and where they are inspired to continue learning, achieving and celebrating each level of success.

For more information, contact John W. Crane at 703-635-3300 or john.crane@cranefinancial.com.

About MDRT

Founded in 1927, MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 80 nations and territories and nearly 700 companies. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit mdrt.org.

John Crane's Journey

