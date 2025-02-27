John W. Crane, CLU®, ChFC®, MBA qualifies for MDRT’s Top of the Table

John W. Crane

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John W. Crane of Crane Financial LLC in Alexandria, VA has qualified for Top of the Table, a prestigious milestone achievement for membership in MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®. Top of the Table brings together the best advisors who provide exemplary client service while maintaining the highest ethical standards and professional knowledge. Crane is an 8-year MDRT member with three Top of the Table qualifications.

Top of the Table is an exclusive community that engages MDRT’s best by highlighting achievements, focusing on connections that bring top thinkers together, and inspiring peer growth by demonstrating what is possible within the profession. Crane joins the top 4% of MDRT members worldwide who achieve at least six times the annual MDRT membership requirement.

Following a decade in the telecommunications industry, Crane launched his 23-year financial services career in 2002 and built a practice focused on serving nice families. In 2024, he was ranked #29 on Forbes Best-in-State Financial Security Professionals in Virginia. He is also the author of the Amazon Best Selling book, The One-Number Budget.

“Top of the Table represents the best of the best in the financial services profession,” said Carol Kheng, ChFC, 2025 MDRT President. “They have built their wealth of experience by committing to an attitude of openness and welcoming new ways of doing things, while actively helping others accomplish similar goals.”

A community of continued excellence dedicated to aiming higher and achieving more, MDRT is where financial services professionals surround themselves with top advisors — and where they are inspired to continue learning, achieving and celebrating each level of success.

For more information, contact John W. Crane at 703-635-3300 or john.crane@cranefinancial.com.

About MDRT

MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from 85 nations and territories and more than 700 companies. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit mdrt.org.

John W. Crane, Registered Representative and Financial Advisor of Park Avenue Securities LLC (PAS). OSJ: 11350 McCormick Road, Executive Plaza III, Suite 202, Hunt Valley, MD 21031, (667) 318-0801. Securities products and advisory services offered through PAS, member FINRA, SIPC. Financial Representative of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), New York, NY. PAS and Financial Growth Partners are wholly owned subsidiaries of Guardian. Crane Financial LLC is not an affiliate or subsidiary of PAS or Guardian. CA Insurance license #0G79065. Million Dollar Round Table is endorsed by but not affiliated with Guardian or its subsidiaries. Applicants must annually qualify for membership based on productivity and pay an annual fee. 1 This award is not issued by Guardian or its subsidiaries. The annual Forbes ranking Best-in-State Top Financial Security Professionals List is based on criteria developed and obtained by SHOOK Research, LLC. No compensation was provided in connection with obtaining this rating; however, advisors may choose to pay fees to Forbes and Shook for premium listing features; including, usage rights of the ranking logo. Past performance is not an indication of future results. 7665532.1 Exp 02/2027

