Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to Kazakh President for support

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the support shown following Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan.

The post, shared on the President's X account, reads: “I express my gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his condemnation of the attacks on Nakhchivan by the state of Iran and his support for our country, in the spirit of brotherly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.”