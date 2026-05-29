From Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister of the Punjab Province of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

AZERBAIJAN, May 29 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of your country’s national holiday – May 28 - Independence Day, it gives me immense pleasure to extend my heartfelt felicitations to Your Excellency and the Government and the brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on this most auspicious national occasion commemorates the founding of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1918, a defining moment in the history of the world and a proud affirmation of the Azerbaijani nation's enduring commitment to sovereignty, national dignity, and enlightenment.

Paying respects at the final resting places of His Excellency Heydar Aliyev, the inimitable national leader of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the noble martyrs at the Alley of the Martyrs in Baku reminded me of the courage, sacrifice, and indomitable will of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan. While the legacy of national dignity and statesmanship associated with your father, His Excellency Heydar Aliyev, continues to command great reverence far beyond the borders of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Azerbaijan continues today to advance with remarkable distinction, stability, and confidence under the visionary leadership of Your Excellency, earning the admiration and respect of nations across the world.

I also wish to avail myself of this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to Your Excellency for the exceptional warmth, sincerity, and generosity extended to me and my delegation not only during our meeting with Your Excellency, but also throughout all our engagements in Baku. The sentiments of friendship and brotherhood expressed by Your Excellency and the brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan towards us and the people of Punjab have left an indelible impression upon our hearts, which we shall always remember with respect and affection.

The bond between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, its province of Punjab, and the Republic of Azerbaijan is governed by shared convictions, mutual trust, and unwavering support for each other through moments of both trial and triumph. It is my earnest belief that this bond shall continue to grow stronger in the years ahead and that the fraternal association between the people of Punjab and the brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall deepen further through enhanced cooperation, partnership, and engagement.

Please accept, Excellency, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration and my sincere wishes for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Chief Minister of the Punjab Province of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan