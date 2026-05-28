To His Excellency Mr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

It is gratifying that relations between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia continue to develop along an upward trajectory and are being enriched with new substance.

I highly appreciate our productive meeting, the exchange of views, and the discussions we held during your visit to Azerbaijan in February. The agreements we reached during the visit regarding the future directions of Azerbaijan-Ethiopia relations have opened up new opportunities for expanding the scope of our bilateral agenda.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts toward strengthening interstate ties and realizing the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Ethiopia.

Respectfully

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 May 2026