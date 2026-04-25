Milledgeville, Baldwin County, GA (April 24, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Michael Talton Lee Barnes, age 24, of Haddock, Georgia, with four counts of Child Molestation and one count of Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.

On Tuesday, April 24, 2026, the Georgia Military College Police Department requested the GBI to investigate allegations that Barnes, a former teacher, had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor. The preliminary investigation revealed Barnes was having sexual contact with a minor at a local church in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Barnes is currently booked at the Baldwin County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.