Baldwin, Habersham County, GA (April 24, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Justin Ferguson, age 41, of Clarkesville, GA, with felony Theft by Taking and Violation of Oath of Office. Ferguson is the former Assistant Chief of the Baldwin Police Department.

On Thursday, April 7, 2026, the Baldwin Police Department requested the GBI to investigate missing funds from the Baldwin Police Department evidence room. The investigation revealed Ferguson was the primary evidence room custodian and responsible for the theft.

Ferguson was arrested and booked into the Habersham County Detention Center.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be given to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.