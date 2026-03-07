The 45th Macao Green Week officially commences today

MACAU, March 7 - The opening ceremony of the 45th Green Week organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) takes place today (7 March) in Seac Pai Van Park, officiated by distinguished guests including Wong Sio Chak, Secretary for Administration and Justice, Du Weimin, Director of the Department of Offices Work of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), Cheng Lei, Deputy Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Macao SAR, Shao Chungui, Chief of Staff of the People’s Liberation Army Macao Garrison, and Chao Wai Ieng, Chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM.

The opening ceremony was held at 3 p.m. in Seac Pai Van Park. During his speech, Chao Wai Ieng stated that the Green Week is an annual grand event for natural and ecological conservation in Macao. He expressed appreciation to different sectors for their long-term involvement and support on local greening work, adding that IAM had continuously promoted the increase in and improvement of urban green spaces, fostered the construction of nature-themed facilities, strengthened ecological science popularisation and conservation of ancient and valuable trees. In the future, IAM will remain committed to the concept of “green development”, continue to deepen regional cooperation, learn from the advanced experiences of other regions, and strive to create a beautiful and comfortable living environment for the public.

After the opening ceremony, the guests visited the booths and workshops centering on ecological conservation set up by various organisations and groups from Guangzhou, Shenzhen, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Suzhou, Hong Kong, and Macao at the carnival of the Green Week held concurrently at the venue. They also visited the Pavilion of Amphibians and Reptiles, Aviary and Butterfly-Friendly Garden newly built in Seac Pai Van Park. Meanwhile, more than 100 members of the Macao Garrison and the public went to hill forests nearby and joined hands to maintain the trees, contributing to the sustainable development of Macao’s natural and ecological system.

The Green Week this year takes place for nine consecutive days from 7 to 15 March, during which more than 40 nature-themed activities are organised, including the brand-new “Seac Pai Van Ecological Immersion” activity, where participants visit the newly built Pavilion of Amphibians and Reptiles, Aviary and Butterfly-Friendly Garden with guides. Other activities include the Walking and Tree Conservation Activity in Taipa Grande Natural Park, Hengqin Eco-Tour, Wetland Eco-Tour, Bird-watching Eco-Tour, Oscar Farm Harvest Day, plant offering, and commemorative envelope distribution and postmark cancellation activity for “China’s Arbor Day”. Meanwhile, the fees for Guia Hill cable car and Hac Sá Off-Roading Track – pedal go-kart for children are waived for the public. For detailed information on the activities, the public can browse the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo and the Macao Nature website https://nature.iam.gov.mo, or call 2833 7676 or 2888 0087 for enquiries.

This year’s Green Week is co-organised by União Geral das Associações dos Moradores de Macau, Macao Federation of Trade Unions, The Women’s General Association of Macau, Aliança de Povo de Instituição de Macau and Macao Youth Federation. Organisations including the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, Forestry Administration of Guangdong Province, Guangzhou Municipal Forestry and Landscaping Bureau, Planning and Natural Resources Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Urban Planning and Construction Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Gardening and Greening Bureau of Suzhou, Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden of Hong Kong, Fung Yuen Butterfly Reserve of Hong Kong, Macao Science Center and University of Saint Joseph are invited to jointly promote important messages to the public, such as protecting nature and caring for the ecological environment.