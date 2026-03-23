Hosted.com Expands WordPress Hosting Capabilities With Managed Migration Service

Expanding WordPress Hosting with managed migration support from Hosted.com Hosted.com Structured Site Transfers Hosted.com WordPress Migrations Support

Hosted.com upgrades its WordPress migration service to help businesses move websites, with experienced specialists.

Website migration isn’t just technical for small businesses—it affects operations. Expert support helps ensure a smooth move with strong security, stability, and minimal or no downtime.” — Wayne Diamond

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.com announced the expansion of its WordPress hosting services with an upgraded website migration service. The service is designed to address technical and operational challenges in transferring WordPress sites between hosting providers while maintaining availability, security, and performance.For many small businesses, WordPress Hosting and website migration become necessary as technical, traffic, and content requirements increase. Performance and infrastructure limitations, or the need for more specialized support, often prompt organizations to change hosting providers.If not done correctly, WordPress migrations can lead to various problems such as brief downtime, data transfer errors, broken internal links, and incompatibilities with themes or plugins. These issues can disrupt customer access, affect search engine visibility, or interrupt business operations.Managing Downtime, Compatibility, and Security Migrating a WordPress site and hosting involves multiple layers that must be managed in sequence. File and database integrity is essential to maintain functionality, as mismatches between them can cause errors, data loss, or downtime.Differences in hosting server configurations can also impact how WordPress components function after migration. If compatibility checks aren’t performed beforehand, this can affect plugin performance and theme display and may result in slower load times or broken features.In addition to the technical aspect, security is another major factor. If files and data aren’t protected during transfers, sensitive business or customer information can be exposed and stolen.“Website migration is often treated as a purely technical task, but for small businesses it carries real operational consequences. By assigning expert support to oversee each migration, the process becomes streamlined, with a stronger emphasis on stability, security, and as little, or none, time offline as possible,” said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com.A Structured Approach to Website MigrationEven brief periods of downtime can lower customer trust and brand perception, while longer disruptions can reduce search engine visibility, lowering traffic and conversions. A managed approach allows migrations to be planned and executed as smoothly and quickly as possible.Hosted.com’s WordPress migration service is designed to reduce the risks commonly associated with automated or plugin-based transfers by being handled directly by WordPress experts. Each migration is assigned to a dedicated support team member who manages the transfer from start to finish, ensuring consistency and accountability throughout the process.Security considerations are equally important during the migration process. Data transfers that are not properly secured can expose sensitive business or customer information to potential vulnerabilities. As a result, migration requires not only technical expertise but also structured oversight and monitoring.Once a migration is requested, Hosted.com’s team transfers website files and databases via secure, encrypted connections to the new servers, helping detect and mitigate potential issues as they arise. The process is monitored to maintain uptime, functionality, and security.Post-Migration TestingAfter the initial transfer, the website undergoes a structured verification process to confirm that it is functioning normally in the new environment. This includes confirming that themes, plugins, and custom configurations are intact.Additional testing focuses on page speed, navigation, and site structure to identify potential issues before the migration is finalized, enabling adjustments without disrupting live operations.Continued SupportFollowing migration, technical support remains available to assist with any post-transfer adjustments or troubleshooting. This support is designed to help businesses maintain consistent performance without requiring extensive technical knowledge and time spent fixing issues.About Hosted.comHosted.com offers reliable domain registration, web hosting, and WordPress hosting services. The platform delivers secure, scalable, and easy-to-use website solutions for freelancers, content creators, startups, and businesses of all sizes.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond is the Founder and CEO of Hosted.com, with over 25 years of experience in the web hosting and domain services industry. He leads the company’s product strategy and operations, focusing on reliable hosting, strong security, and customer-focused website solutions.

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