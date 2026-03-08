Hosted.com Expands SSL Certificate Options to Strengthen Website Security

Hosted.com - SSL Certificates for Website Data Protection Hosted.com - HTTPS Padlock Security for Trusted Websites Hosted.com - DV SSL Wildcard SSL

Hosted.com expands its SSL certificate offerings, providing simplified encryption solutions to help improve website security, trust, and search visibility.

Security is getting more complex but resources for many online businesses aren’t; our SSL certificates simplify encryption with fast setup and reliable protection.” — Wayne Diamond

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.com, a provider of web hosting and domain registration services, has expanded its range of SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificates to support stronger website security and simplified implementation for site owners. The updated SSL offerings are available immediately and are designed to help protect data transmissions, reinforce visitor trust, and support search engine visibility across a wide range of websites.The product lineup reflects growing demand for accessible encryption tools as cyberthreats increase, and data protection regulations continue to evolve. SSL certificates encrypt the data connection between a website and its visitors, preventing unauthorized access to sensitive data such as login credentials, personal information, and payment details.In addition, SSL certificates activate HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) and the padlock icon in browser address bars, which have become standard trust signals for websites. Hosted.com’s SSL certificates are offered in partnership with established certificate authorities, including Certum, Comodo, and RapidSSL. Each certificate is designed to provide consistent encryption for data transfers while reducing the complexity traditionally associated with installation and management.“Security requirements have become more complex, while the necessary resources available to many online business owners haven’t,” said Wayne Diamond, founder and CEO of Hosted.com. “Our SSL certificate offerings are made to simplify the encryption process by providing reliable protection that can be activated quickly and maintained without lengthy setups or technical knowledge, while still meeting the requirements of modern browsers and search engines.”The SSL certificates offered by Hosted.com use 256-bit encryption, which is widely recognized as an industry standard for securing data in transit. Certificates are compatible with all major browsers and mobile devices, ensuring consistent functionality across platforms. Each SSL product also includes a site seal, providing a visible trust indicator that confirms a secure connection to website visitors.In addition to security, SSL certificates play a role in Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Most major search engines, including Google, have confirmed HTTPS as a ranking signal, making encryption an important factor in search results.By enabling HTTPS, SSL certificates can improve rankings and user confidence, particularly for websites that collect or process visitors’ data.Hosted.com currently offers two primary SSL certificate options. Each option is designed to address different needs based on site structure and size.Domain Validation (DV) SSL DV SSL certificates are intended for single-domain websites and are commonly used by individual site owners, freelancers, bloggers, and small businesses. Validation requires confirmation of domain ownership, allowing certificates to be issued quickly, often within minutes. Once installed, DV SSL certificates enable HTTPS, activate browser trust indicators, and provide baseline encryption without requiring organizational documentation or extended verification.Wildcard SSLWildcard SSL certificates are designed for websites that operate multiple subdomains under a single primary domain. Rather than managing individual certificates, a single Wildcard SSL secures all associated subdomains, such as store.example.com or support.example.com. This approach reduces admin and helps ensure consistent coverage as websites expand.Both SSL options are automatically installed and set up on Hosted.com’s Web Hosting servers when issued. Managing the certificates is handled in the hosting environment and customer dashboard, which includes auto-renewal to reduce the risk of expiration.As browsers continue to enforce stricter security standards and users become more attentive to trust signals, SSL encryption remains a foundational requirement for operating a modern website. Hosted.com’s expanded SSL offerings are positioned to support this requirement by combining established encryption technology with simplified deployment.About Hosted.comHosted.com provides domain registration, Web Hosting, and WordPress Hosting. The company focuses on delivering secure, affordable, scalable, and accessible website solutions designed to support freelancers, content creators, and businesses of all sizes.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond is the founder and CEO of Hosted.com. With more than 25 years of experience in web hosting and domain services, he oversees the company’s product strategy and operational direction, with an emphasis on reliability, security, and customer-focused service design.

