Royalton Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2001142
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/07/2026 at approximately 1655 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dairy Hill Rd, Royalton
VIOLATION: DUI #4 or Subsequent, Negligent Operation, Interlock Violation
WEATHER: Cloudy/Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Ice
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks responded to the report of a vehicle that had struck a tree on Dairy Hill Rd in the town of Royalton. Investigation determined the operator, identified as Jacob B. Jennings, age 41 of Royalton, Vermont, had operated a vehicle in a negligent manner and had operated a motor vehicle without an interlock device. While interacting with Jennings, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and subsequently placed Jennings under arrest for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the Royalton Barracks and Woodstock Police Department, and released with a citation to appear at court at the below date, time, & location.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: March 17th, 2026, at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
