Royalton Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B2001142

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/07/2026 at approximately 1655 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dairy Hill Rd, Royalton

VIOLATION: DUI #4 or Subsequent, Negligent Operation, Interlock Violation

WEATHER: Cloudy/Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Ice

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks responded to the report of a vehicle that had struck a tree on Dairy Hill Rd in the town of Royalton. Investigation determined the operator, identified as Jacob B. Jennings, age 41 of Royalton, Vermont, had operated a vehicle in a negligent manner and had operated a motor vehicle without an interlock device. While interacting with Jennings, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and subsequently placed Jennings under arrest for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the Royalton Barracks and Woodstock Police Department, and released with a citation to appear at court at the below date, time, & location.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 17th, 2026, at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included