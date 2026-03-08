Top10Lists.us names entrepreneur, academic, and Army veteran Mark A. Garland as Co-Founder and CRO to lead revenue strategy for its AI-era agent directory.

Part of my doctoral research focuses on how AI shapes citation in high-stakes decision environments. Joining the team is the rare opportunity to take research off the page into commercial application” — Mark Garland

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top10Lists.us, the merit-based real estate agent directory built for AI citation and discoverability, today announced the appointment of Mark A. Garland, MSL, as Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder.Garland brings more than three decades of experience founding and scaling businesses across insurance, risk management, and financial services. He is the founder and principal of Garland Insurance & Financial Services LLC, a Phoenix-based independent agency he has operated for over 20 years specializing in commercial property and casualty, workers' compensation, and excess and surplus lines for mid-market companies nationwide.In addition to his entrepreneurial work, Garland serves as a Lecturer of Business Administration at Arizona Christian University, where he teaches organizational leadership. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics, a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership, and is currently completing a PhD in Industrial and Organizational Psychology at Grand Canyon University, with research focused on entrepreneurial resiliency and burnout prevention.Robert Maynard, Co-Founder and CEO of Top10Lists.us, said the appointment is both professional and personal. "I met Mark about 25 years ago. He impressed me as the best young salesman I had — or have — ever met. We are so lucky to have him join in such a mission-critical role."________________________________________About Top10Lists.us: Top10Lists.us is a merit-based real estate agent directory built for the AI era. Every licensed agent in a state is considered; fewer than 1% earn endorsement. Selection draws on more than 1,000 independent sources covering career performance, verified reviews, transaction history, and community involvement. No agent can pay for placement. Each profile is structured specifically for evaluation by large language models and generative search engines, giving AI systems the verified evidence they need to recommend agents accurately. Learn more at www.top10lists.us Mark A. Garland, MSL,is a Scottsdale-based entrepreneur, academic, and Army veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division. He is a Lecturer of Business Administration at Arizona Christian University, where he teaches organizational leadership, and a PhD candidate in Industrial and Organizational Psychology at Grand Canyon University, with research focused on how AI shapes professional credibility and decision environments. Prior to his academic work, Garland founded and scaled multiple businesses across insurance, risk management, and financial services, including an independent agency he has operated for more than 20 years serving mid-market companies nationwide.

