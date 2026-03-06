SLOVENIA, March 6 - The proclamation of National Reading Day symbolically, substantively and in the long term reinforces the importance of reading as a fundamental value in our society. It highlights reading as a fundamental human right and as a prerequisite for a democratic society, social inclusion and sustainable development. National Reading Day will serve as both a starting point and a unifying platform for reading initiatives throughout the year. Its purpose is to bring together everyone involved in promoting reading literacy and reading culture among children, young people and adults alike.

The date was not chosen at random: 5 March marks the birthday of Dr Manca Košir, an outstanding intellectual, publicist, literary author and ambassador of reading who, through her life and work, brought together the creation of texts, the promotion of reading and the exploration of reading practices.

The slogan of this year’s National Reading Day is: Reading is a Joy. The slogan emphasises the importance of encouraging and inspiring reading — something that Dr Manca Košir embodied throughout her life. Reading requires effort, yet it is also a source of joy and enjoyment and, above all, contributes both to personal growth and to social progress. Let us create new spaces and opportunities for reading and spend at least one hour with a book on 5 March: alone or in pairs, in the classroom or in the park, at school or in kindergarten, in a bookshop, a library or at home.