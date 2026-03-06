“Certified NC Destination Business” Designation Program Grows to 72 Businesses

Raleigh, N.C.

Seventy-two small businesses from Murphy to Manteo have earned the designation as a Certified North Carolina Destination Business by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Launched by the North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center in 2025 with 33 businesses, this statewide initiative strengthens small businesses and enhances community vitality by transforming local shops into destination-worthy experiences.

“North Carolina small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “These businesses have embraced innovation and storytelling to become magnets for residents and visitors alike and we’re proud to award them this designation.”

Through hands-on training led by national destination development expert The Schallert Group, participants learned strategies to stand out in competitive markets. From unique product offerings to immersive experiences, these businesses now serve as anchors for tourism and economic growth.

Each certified business offers something truly unique, a reason for customers to visit, explore, and plan to return. Here are just a few examples:

: The world’s only tobacco furniture and decorative accessory manufacturer. Bright Penny Brewing (Mebane) : The only brewery in the world offering 120 possible combinations of deviled egg flights.

: The only brewery in the world offering 120 possible combinations of deviled egg flights. Banks Bed and Breakfast (Garner) : Garner’s only accommodation with four uniquely designed rooms wrapped in history.

: Garner’s only accommodation with four uniquely designed rooms wrapped in history. Kitchen Kuriosities (Elizabeth City) : Home to the South’s largest collection of rolling pins.

: Home to the South’s largest collection of rolling pins. WhirliDogs Café and Training Center (Wilson) : The only hotdog café that offers 32,768 possible topping combinations while training individuals with special needs for employment.

: The only hotdog café that offers 32,768 possible topping combinations while training individuals with special needs for employment. Front Porch on Main (Troy): A retail emporium featuring 70 small N.C. businesses, and Forest the Sasquatch

Funding for the workshop series and the enhancement of the N.C. Main to Main Trail was secured through a State Outdoor Recreation, Travel & Tourism Grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

The N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center is North Carolina's state coordinating program for Main Street America. Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 46 years. It is the leading voice for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization across the country. The Center works in regions, counties, cities, towns, downtown districts, and in designated North Carolina Main Street communities to inspire placemaking through asset-based economic development strategies that achieve measurable results such as investment, business growth, and jobs.

Belhaven

The Tavern at Jack’s Neck

Belmont

The Simply American Dog Treat Truck

Benson

Small World Travel and Tours

Gift Shop and Travel Store

Boone

828 Real Estate

Lost Province Brewing Company

F.A.R.M. Cafe, INC

Appalachian Theatre

Duck

Duck’s Cottage Coffee & Books

Elizabeth City

Elkin

Black Bear Tattoo Store

Elkin Antiques and Collectibles

Two Creeks Pottery

Yadkin Valley Fiber Center

BRIMMED Hat Bar and Boutique

The Barkery

Unity Tabletop Gaming

iver & Trails Emporium

Fuquay Varina

Garner

Banks Bed and Breakfast

Steep Right Up

Hendersonville

Team ECCO

Carolina Moon Bakery

Small Town Trendz Boutique

Lenoir

Wolf Moon Salt Cave & Stress Reduction Center

Lexington

Shoto Japanese Restaurant

Manteo

Bough and Vine

Downtown Books

Poodles and Bob

Mebane

Bright Penny Brewing

The Go Girl Shoppe

Mount Airy

Opie’s Candy

The Dapper Hound

Vroom Blooms Studio + Market

Bear Creek Gifts and Candy Kitchen

Artisan Alley

Slate’s Mercantile

Mayberry Antique Mall

Up Town Charm

Wyatt’s Trading Post

Mi Casa on Main

Murphy

Indigo Mountain Traders

Graciela Laurent Photography

Murphy Art Center

Olive’s Porch at John Campbell Folk School

New Bern

Rhone Hotel

Anchored in New Bern

Newton

Big Sig’s Military Surplus & Tactical Supply LLC

Boutique Auberge

Refuge Designs

2 Pink Magnolias

NoCo ARTS

3 Little Birds Corks & More

Narrow Gauge Coffee

The Beauty Bar

North Wilkesboro

Cinder Bistro

Tripp’s Mercantile

Pilot Mountain

Pittsboro

Pittsboro Gallery of Arts

Katty Korner Downtown Market

Sanford

Books at a Steal Bookstore

High Cotton Couture

MonkeyKat Books and Gifts

NC and Classic Collections LLC

Statesville

Native Ceuticals Apothecary

Thomasville

Troy

Wake Forest

Unwind on White

The Makery

West Jefferson

Wilson

Artisan Leaf

WhirliDogs Café and Training Center

Wilson Paint and Wallpaper Center

For more information, visit the North Carolina Main Street page, or contact Liz Parham, Director of the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center, lparham@commerce.nc.gov.

