N.C. Department of Commerce Honors 13 N.C. Main Street Award Winners

New Bern, N.C.

Thirteen communities will receive awards for excellence in downtown revitalization during the North Carolina Main Street Awards Ceremony, Wednesday, March 11 in New Bern. North Carolina Department of Commerce Chief Deputy Secretary Kenny Flowers, Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development Reginald Speight, and Director of the North Carolina Main Street & Rural Planning Center Liz Parham will present the awards in categories that include Economic Vitality, Design, Promotion, and Organization.

"North Carolina’s Main Streets are more than historic corridors—they’re engines of innovation and community pride," said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. " These award winners show how creativity and collaboration can transform downtowns into exciting destinations where businesses thrive and people connect. Their work reflects the future of economic development in our state."

"This year’s Main Street Awards celebrate the power of vision and partnership," said Reginald Speight, Commerce’s Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development. "These projects don’t just revitalize buildings, they spark opportunity, strengthen local economies, and create places where people truly belong. We applaud the communities and leaders who are shaping vibrant, resilient downtowns for generations to come."

The N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center works in regions, counties, cities, towns, downtown districts and in designated N.C. Main Street communities, to inspire placemaking by building asset-based economic development strategies that achieve measurable results such as investment, business growth, and jobs.

"The North Carolina Main Street Awards showcase the most impactful downtown revitalization projects across our state each year," said Liz Parham, Director of the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center. "These awards celebrate projects of all sizes, from the rehabilitation of historic properties to innovative infill development, business enhancement and promotion activities, and strong public-private partnerships and improvements that create accessible, inclusive public spaces."

A panel of judges chose this year’s award winners from 28 nominations submitted by nearly two dozen designated Main Street communities statewide.

The following projects received 2025 Awards of Merit:

ECONOMIC VITALITY

Best Adaptive Reuse Project

Best Business Retention, Expansion, or Recruitment Effort

Hendersonville – Downtown Hendersonville Opportunity Fund

Best Infill Building Project

Sylva – Depot Plaza



PROMOTION

Best Downtown Special Event or Event Series

Elizabeth City – Bassmaster Elite Series – Hooked on the Harbor

Best Retail Promotion



ORGANIZATION

Best Public-Private Partnership in Downtown

Wilson – Pine-Nash Redevelopment



DESIGN

Best Outdoor Space Improvement

Concord – Downtown Concord Streetscape

Concord – Downtown Concord Streetscape
Lumberton – Elm Street Pocket Park

Pittsboro – Pittsboro Pop Up Park

Best Historic Rehabilitation Project

Bessemer City – Osage Mill

Bessemer City – Osage Mill
Sanford – Sanford Savings and Loan

Statesville – Holland Building

Tarboro – Old Cherry Inn



The N.C. Main Street Program is celebrating 46 years of revitalizing communities across North Carolina and 25 years of delivering impactful education through the N.C. Main Street Conference. From Murphy to Manteo, the program has strengthened downtown districts using the proven Main Street Approach™ to revitalization, developed by Main Street America which has equipped local leaders with the tools and strategies to foster vibrant, economically resilient communities statewide.

To learn more about the N.C. Main Street Awards and to see previous winners, visit the N.C. Main Street Conference website.