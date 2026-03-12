North Carolina Honors 42 Main Street Champions
New Bern, N.C.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce will recognize 42 individuals and organizations at the N.C. Main Street Champions Recognition Ceremony on March 12 in New Bern. Nominated by their respective Main Street communities, these award winners are honored for their commitment to downtown revitalization and building strong communities in 2025.
"Main Street Champions embody the spirit of possibility," said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. "They turn concepts into action, energize local economies, and inspire others to invest in the future of their communities. The dedication of our champions ensures that North Carolina’s downtowns remain vibrant places where history meets progress."
With the addition of this year’s honorees, the total number of Main Street Champions reaches 1,004 recipients since 2000. This ceremony is part of the annual N.C. Main Street Conference, the nation’s largest statewide downtown revitalization conference.
"Each Champion is a catalyst for progress while bringing energy and commitment to the heart of our downtowns - turning challenges into opportunities and ensuring rural North Carolina thrives," said Reginald Speight, Commerce’s Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development. "Their work creates places where people want to build their lives and businesses for generations to come."
"Recognizing Main Street Champions is one of the most meaningful traditions of our conference," said Liz Parham, Director, N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center. "They truly demonstrate the theme of this year’s event, ‘Inspiring Impactful Change’, and their efforts leave a lasting impact on the places they call home."
The 2025 N.C. Main Street Champions are:
- Pam Poplin - Albemarle
- Reynolds Lisk - Asheboro
- Doris Conner - Ayden
- Brian Frederick and Kristina Bulovic - Belmont
- Jill Puett - Cherryville
- Mary Rose - Clinton
- Karen Foley - Edenton
- Breanne Scribner and Lindsey Lynam - Elizabeth City
- Graham "Bear" Ray - Elkin
- Kimberly Holt - Elon
- Fuquay-Varina Public Works Department - Fuquay-Varina
- Joyce Stephens - Garner
- Todd Walker - Goldsboro
- Mayor Barbara Volk - Hendersonville
- Jay Brown - Hickory
- Lenoir Parks and Public Properties Division - Lenoir
- Tommy and Gidget Vickers - Lumberton
- Walt Bagwell - Marion
- Peyton Rice Fuqua - Mebane
- Sheila Crunkleton - Monroe
- Alan and Dawn Allman - Mooresville
- Tony Holloway - Morehead City
- Wendy Cato - Morganton
- Warner Dodson - Mount Airy
- Victoria Ivie - Murphy
- New Bern Parks & Recreation Department - New Bern
- Maura Johnston - Newton
- Christopher and Amanda Cook - Pilot Mountain
- Mayor Kyle Shipp - Pittsboro
- Eden Combs - Reidsville
- Saundra Shoe - Roxboro
- Christy Houser - Rutherfordton
- Rosalind Hines - Salisbury
- Chef Gregg Hamm - Sanford
- Rick Howell - Shelby
- Todd Johnson - Smithfield
- Kelli Simko and John Walker - Statesville
- Julie Donaldson - Sylva
- Ann Welton - Wake Forest
- Warren and Katherine Allen - Washington
- Grant Goings - Wilson
- Nicole and Brandon McCraney - Zebulon
The N.C. Main Street Program is celebrating 46 years of revitalizing communities across North Carolina and 25 years of delivering impactful education through the N.C. Main Street Conference. From Murphy to Manteo, the program has strengthened downtown districts using the proven Main Street Approach™ to revitalization, developed by Main Street America which has equipped local leaders with the tools and strategies to foster vibrant, economically resilient communities statewide.
Learn more about the N.C. Main Street Champions recognition program on the N.C. Main Street Conference website.
