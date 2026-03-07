Traffic Alert Vt Route 8/9 Searsburg
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 9 is impassible due to the icy conditions in the area of Vt route 8 in Searsburg due to traffic being at a standstill with the road conditions. AOT is headed that way with material.
This incident is expected to last for an hour or so as we await AOT. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
