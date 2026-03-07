Traffic Alert Vt Route 8/9 Searsburg

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 9 is impassible due to the icy conditions in the area of Vt route 8 in Searsburg due to traffic being at a standstill with the road conditions. AOT is headed that way with material.

This incident is expected to last for an hour or so as we await AOT. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.