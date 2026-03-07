Traffic Alert - VT Route 100 S, WIlmington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 100 S, WIlmington has one lane obstructed in the area of VT Route 9 to Boyd Hill Rd intersections due to a weather event: ice/icy road.

This incident is expected to last for expected to be a long duration incident. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.