DPS Highlights New Security Responsibilities on Alamo Day

AUSTIN – On this Alamo Day, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) joins Texans in commemorating those who courageously fought for Texas’ independence in the 13-day siege at the Battle of the Alamo. Now, 190 years later, DPS is honored to have the responsibility of overseeing the security of the Alamo Complex in San Antonio – helping ensure the historical site remains a solemn place of remembrance and education for Texans and all who visit.

“As the former Region Chief for DPS’ Central Texas Region, I know just how important the Alamo is to the people of San Antonio and all Texans,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “It is a tremendous honor to oversee the department’s transition in taking over security operations for the Alamo, helping to preserve one of the greatest symbols in Texas history.”

Under Senate Bill 1, which passed the Texas Legislature and was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott last year, DPS was directed to oversee security and law enforcement operations for the Alamo and Alamo complex. Beginning in September 2025, members of the Texas Highway Patrol (THP) began patrolling the Alamo, with the department assuming full security responsibilities over the site in December 2025.

Today, dozens of DPS personnel from various divisions, including the Texas Highway Patrol (THP), Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Homeland Security Division (HSD), are stationed at the Alamo, and several more commissioned and non-commissioned vacancies will be filled in the coming months. These personnel provide around-the-clock security for all visitors and protect the Alamo grounds from vandalism, trespassing and physical damage. DPS also has one Explosives Detection K-9 assigned to the Alamo Complex, with plans to add a second K-9 soon.

In addition to providing security within the Alamo Complex itself, DPS Troopers support law enforcement partners in San Antonio by conducting routine patrols in the area surrounding the Alamo. DPS also has a select number of bicycle Troopers at the Alamo, which will bolster the department’s ability to monitor and provide security for events – like Texas Independence Day ceremonial events and the Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony attended by Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, both occurring just this week.

Photos of the department working at the Alamo are available here.

