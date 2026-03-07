Implementing Zero Suicide in Health Systems
Zero Suicide
NOFO Number: SM-26-008
Posted on Grants.gov: Friday, March 06, 2026
Application Due Date: Monday, April 20, 2026
Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243
Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Description
The purpose of this program is to provide resources to healthcare systems for implementing the Zero Suicide framework for adults who are at risk of suicide.
Eligibility
Eligibility is statutorily limited to community-based primary care or behavioral health care settings, emergency departments, State mental health agencies, public health agencies, United States territories, and Indian Tribes/tribal organizations.
Award Information
Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement
Anticipated Total Available Funding: $16,110,545
Anticipated Number of Awards: 31 (at least two awards will be made to a tribe/tribal organization pending adequate application volume)
Anticipated Award Amount: $400,000 - $700,000
Length of Project: Up to 5 years
Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No
Your annual budget cannot be more than $700,000 per year for states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories; or $400,000 per year for Tribes, Tribal organizations, community-based primary care, or behavioral health care organizations; emergency departments; or other local public health agencies in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the project. Annual continuation awards are contingent on the availability of funds, progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, compliance with all terms and conditions of award, and alignment with SAMHSA, HHS, and Trump Administration priorities.
