Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description

The purpose of the Children’s Mental Health Initiative program is to provide comprehensive community mental health services to children, youth, and young adults, birth through age 21 with a serious emotional disturbance, which may include efforts to identify and serve children at risk, and their families.

Eligibility

Eligibility is statutorily limited to State governments (the District of Columbia, Guam, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau are also eligible to apply); Governmental units within political subdivisions of a state (e.g., county, city, town); and Any Indian tribe or tribal organization (as defined in section 4(b) and section 4(c) of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act).

Award Information

Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement

Anticipated Total Available Funding: $43,353,763

Anticipated Number of Awards: 22 (at least three awards will be made to a tribe or tribal organization pending sufficient volume of applications)

Anticipated Award Amount: $1,000,000 - $3,000,000

Length of Project: Up to 4 years

Cost Sharing/Match Required?: Yes

The federal portion of your annual budget cannot be more than $3,000,000 (States) or $1,000,000 (Political sub-divisions of states; tribes; tribal organizations) in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards are contingent on the availability of funds, progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, compliance with all terms and conditions of award, and alignment with SAMHSA, HHS, and Trump Administration priorities.