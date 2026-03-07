Children’s Mental Health Initiative
Short Title:
CMHI
Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)
Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)
NOFO Number: SM-26-013
Posted on Grants.gov: Friday, March 06, 2026
Application Due Date: Monday, April 20, 2026
Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.104
Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Description
The purpose of the Children’s Mental Health Initiative program is to provide comprehensive community mental health services to children, youth, and young adults, birth through age 21 with a serious emotional disturbance, which may include efforts to identify and serve children at risk, and their families.
Eligibility
Eligibility is statutorily limited to State governments (the District of Columbia, Guam, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau are also eligible to apply); Governmental units within political subdivisions of a state (e.g., county, city, town); and Any Indian tribe or tribal organization (as defined in section 4(b) and section 4(c) of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act).
Award Information
Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement
Anticipated Total Available Funding: $43,353,763
Anticipated Number of Awards: 22 (at least three awards will be made to a tribe or tribal organization pending sufficient volume of applications)
Anticipated Award Amount: $1,000,000 - $3,000,000
Length of Project: Up to 4 years
Cost Sharing/Match Required?: Yes
The federal portion of your annual budget cannot be more than $3,000,000 (States) or $1,000,000 (Political sub-divisions of states; tribes; tribal organizations) in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards are contingent on the availability of funds, progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, compliance with all terms and conditions of award, and alignment with SAMHSA, HHS, and Trump Administration priorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
