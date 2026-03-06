Kenya granted visa-free access to Macau SAR Passport holders

MACAU, March 6 - The Macao SAR Government has received a notification from the Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Beijing that the Government of Kenya has implemented entry measures requiring all travellers (including Macao SAR passport holders) to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) before entering Kenya. Once approved, travellers can enter the country visa-free for a maximum stay of 90 days per entry. For details, please refer to the official website of the Kenya eTA: https://etakenya.go.ke.

Considering that entry policies of various countries may vary, residents are advised to check the official websites of the aforementioned country or consult the relevant embassies prior to their trip, and prepare the required documents according to their actual situations or complete the necessary formalities in advance to avoid hindrance to the journey. For information on visa-free access or visa-on-arrival for holders of Macau Special Administrative Region travel documents, please visit the website of the Identification Services Bureau: https://www.dsi.gov.mo/en/visa.