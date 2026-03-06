Submit Release
News Search

There were 405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,068 in the last 365 days.

Kenya granted visa-free access to Macau SAR Passport holders

MACAU, March 6 - The Macao SAR Government has received a notification from the Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Beijing that the Government of Kenya has implemented entry measures requiring all travellers (including Macao SAR passport holders) to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) before entering Kenya. Once approved, travellers can enter the country visa-free for a maximum stay of 90 days per entry. For details, please refer to the official website of the Kenya eTA: https://etakenya.go.ke.

Considering that entry policies of various countries may vary, residents are advised to check the official websites of the aforementioned country or consult the relevant embassies prior to their trip, and prepare the required documents according to their actual situations or complete the necessary formalities in advance to avoid hindrance to the journey. For information on visa-free access or visa-on-arrival for holders of Macau Special Administrative Region travel documents, please visit the website of the Identification Services Bureau: https://www.dsi.gov.mo/en/visa.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kenya granted visa-free access to Macau SAR Passport holders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.