Call for proposals of the programme “Local View Power” is open

MACAU, March 6 - In order to promote the development of cinematography in Macao, the call for proposals for the programme “Local View Power”, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is open from today until 10 April Those interested in film production are welcome to participate.

Applicants must be holders of a Macao SAR Resident Identity Card aged 18 or above, and must meet the requirements indicated in the programme regulations. The programme is divided into three categories, including documentary, short-feature and animation, each of which is further divided into three levels, including advanced level, open level and freshmen level. IC will invite professionals to form an adjudicating panel to select up to 16 works. The shortlisted works will receive a total prize of up to MOP1.55 million, subject to the category and level; while individual shortlisted works will receive a maximum amount of MOP280,000 for production costs. The selected teams will be guided by professionals who will provide one-on-one advice to each team.

Furthermore, in order to enhance the professionalism, market competitiveness and international visibility of the selected shorts, this year this programme introduces new targeted support measures. The adjudicating panel will select no more than three outstanding works from the selected shorts, providing film festival strategy planning and international sales promotion services to the selected teams for a year.

The relevant programme regulations and application form can be obtained from IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo. Applicants can submit the application form together with the required documents at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building located at Tap Siac Square, Macao by 5:30pm on 10 April, or email the scanned application documents to LVP@icm.gov.mo (the email should be limited to 10MB in size, and a download link can be attached if necessary) by 11:59pm on 10 April.

For enquiries, please contact Mr Leong or Mr Kuan through tel. no. 83996297 / 8399 6295 during office hours.