Intelligent Memory Introduces High Performance UFS 3.1 Managed Flash for Industrial and Automotive Applications

New UFS portfolio combines high throughput, compact BGA form factor, and extended temperature support up to Automotive Grade 2

Our new UFS devices deliver the performance levels modern systems require, while maintaining the robustness, temperature coverage, and lifecycle support that are essential in these markets.” — Alistair Jones, Global Director Sales & Marketing at Intelligent Memory

FRANKFURT / ESCHBORN, GERMANY, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Memory , a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory and storage solutions, announced today the expansion of its managed NAND portfolio with new UFS 3.1 managed flash products, designed to meet the growing performance and reliability demands of industrial, embedded, and automotive applications.The new UFS devices deliver significantly higher data throughput compared to legacy eMMC solutions, enabling faster boot times, improved system responsiveness, and efficient handling of data-intensive workloads such as AI inference, machine vision, and advanced HMI systems.High Performance in a Compact FootprintIntelligent Memory’s UFS products are based on the UFS 3.1 interface and are offered in a compact 11.5 x 13 mm BGA 153 package in capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. This makes them well-suited for space-constrained embedded designs.With performance of up to 1,700 MB/s sequential read and up to 1,480 MB/s sequential write, the new UFS devices enable high-speed data access required in demanding industrial and automotive environments such as edge computing, ADAS or smart cameras.Wide Operating Temperature SupportTo address diverse environmental requirements, Intelligent Memory offers the UFS products in standard, industrial and automotive temperature grades.The devices operate at 2.5 V or a low-voltage option of 1.2 V, supporting modern low-power system designs while maintaining high performance.“Industrial and automotive applications are rapidly becoming more data‑intensive, but reliability and longevity remain non‑negotiable,” said Alistair Jones, Director of Sales and Marketing at Intelligent Memory. “Our new UFS devices deliver the performance levels modern systems require, while maintaining the robustness, temperature coverage, and lifecycle support that are essential in these markets.”As with all Intelligent Memory products, the new UFS devices are designed and tested to meet stringent requirements for quality, reliability, longevity, and long term availability. This makes them particularly suitable for applications with extended product lifecycles, where continuity of supply is critical.About Intelligent MemoryIntelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The company offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive portfolios, including DRAM components and modules as well as a wide range of managed NAND flash solutions such as SATA and PCIe SSDs, SD and microSD cards, USB drives, eMMC, and now UFS. All solutions are engineered to meet the strict requirements of industrial, embedded, and automotive markets.For more information, visit www.intelligentmemory.com

